Wuthering Heights has yet to hit the big screen, but stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are already giving fans a taste of their chemistry on the February 2026 cover of Vogue Australia. And much like the steamy (albeit tumultuous) love story between their on-screen characters Catherine and Heathcliff, the looks from the shoot were equally spicy.

Margot’s Little Black Masterpiece

Fronting the Aussie magazine was a homecoming of sorts. After all, both actors hail from Queensland, Australia. Befitting the milestone, they landed not one, but four magazine covers: two together and a solo each.

In Robbie’s solo portrait, taken by Lachlan Bailey, she sat atop a bed and redefined what it means to wear a little black dress. Classified as a wardrobe staple, the LBD is timeless and versatile. It’s a blank canvas that can be styled up or down depending on the event. Robbie’s choice, however, was more akin to a work of art.

Styled by Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief Christine Centenera, the Barbie star stunned in Tom Ford. While the dress featured a regular, body-hugging skirt, the upper half could barely be called a “top.” A stretch of fabric about six inches wide climbed from her hip up one side of her torso, and looped over her nape and breast.

The rest of Robbie’s look was simple. Apart from pearl earrings from Paspaley, the Babylon actor skipped jewelry altogether. Even her beauty look was on the more natural side. She wore her hair in mermaid waves, while her makeup featured pale peach hints throughout.

Her Bralette & Pencil Skirt

In another layout, she posed beside Elordi rocking the bra-as-top trend in a black bralette and a high-waist pencil skirt with a geometric pattern from Chanel. As for jewelry, Robbie was styled wearing a long necklace (also Chanel), pearl rings, and the same earrings from Paspaley.

Meanwhile, her co-star wore a white tank top, cream sequin jacket, and white jeans, all from Bottega Veneta.

Another Bralette Moment

The two tag-teamed again for one more layout — arguably the steamiest of them all. In the snapshot, Robbie wore a completely bedazzled backless bralette and matching jorts while straddling Elordi, who had on a Supreme X Hanes tank top and Versace jeans.

A fashion dream team.