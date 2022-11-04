Margot Robbie made a glamorous appearance on Wednesday night at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s 2022 Innovator Awards. She showed off a chic suit at the star-studded event held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. (Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, and Karlie Kloss were also on hand, looking properly fab.)

The Aussie actress chose a look from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection for the occasion, rocking a white tuxedo jacket with gold buttons, which she layered over a black, lace-collared shirt, and matching flare pants. She styled the luxe, '70s-inspired ensemble with a black clutch and silky satin platform mules.

Even without the bleach blonde extensions and starry embellishments, I was instantly reminded of the viral hot pink suit she was seen wearing during the filming of the upcoming Barbie movie in June. (The cowgirl-inspired ensemble will forever be imprinted on my brain.) Like the western set, her cream-colored suit also included trousers with dramatic flare bottoms giving off that groovy, disco look.

Basically, Robbie’s black-and-white Proenza Schouler look is an elevated version of her bright fuchsia ‘fit. Perhaps, she intentionally (or inadvertently) drew inspiration from the bold costume. In any case, your girl destroyed this red carpet moment.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images