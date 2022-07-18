The Barbie Cast Just Shared The Cutest BTS Photo As Filming Wraps

It’s been hard to escape the seemingly constant flow of BTS pics from the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as of late, with paparazzi shots of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (as Barbie and Ken, respectively) rollerblading around Venice beach doing the rounds on social media. Now, with the filming of the much-anticipated rom-com wrapped, some of the film’s stars have shared an unseen behind-the-scenes Barbie cast photo online.

Along with the caption “It's a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland,” actor Hari Nef posted a group shot of the film’s star-studded cast on Instagram, which included Robbie, Emma Mackey, America Farerra, and Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Sharing the same behind-the-scene pic on Instagram, actor Sharon Rooney also wrote in a caption: “Barbie, a true gift.”

Commenting on the photo in question, fans were quick to express their excitement for Barbie’s forthcoming release. “This makes my heart so full! I’m so excited to see this when it’s out,” one user commented, while another fan wrote, “Looks like so much fun can’t wait to see it.”

Elsewhere, Sex Education’s Mackey shared some additional behind-the-scenes info during an interview with Empire Magazine, revealing that in the earlier days of filming, she and other cast members “had a sleepover for the Barbies” that involved “playing games with Scott Evans and Ncuti [Gatwa].”

Another recent BTS tidbit came from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, who, while speaking to the Independent, revealed that he has been waxing to prepare for the role. “Waxing has been an education, to say the least,” he said, adding: “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Barbie is scheduled to hit cinemas in July 2023.