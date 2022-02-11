Celebrity Style

42 Of Mary J. Blige’s Most Iconic Outfits

So. Much. Leopard.

American singer and songwriter Mary J Blige, wearing a leopard print outfit with headscarf and sungl...
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
By Jamie Feldman

Mary J. Blige has spent three decades in the spotlight, and since the release of her first album, 1992’s What’s the 411?, she’s racked up a plethora of accolades and iconic performances, including nine Grammy awards and an epic, career-spanning medley at the BET Awards in 2019. For her next act, the 51-year-old “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” will appear on the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 13, alongside fellow all-stars Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. The performance promises to be a medley of their massive hits.

There’s already speculation about which songs she’ll perform on Sunday — and equal excitement over what she’ll be performs in. Blige, after all, cemented her status as a fashion icon in the ’90s, often donning sleek, coordinated looks on red carpets and leaning into her affinity for bold color and sparkle. Her style’s had unique staying power over the years, whether in the form of fur-trimmed suits and hats, glittering ball gowns, or form-fitting bodysuits.

But while she’s maintained her general aesthetic, she’s updated some of her favorite outfits, too. That memorable leopard print she wore to the Grammys in 1996? Blige has gone on to do different variations of the look, like at the Billboard Music Awards in 2011 and as recently as this past December, for an event in Miami.

We can’t wait to see what she comes out in at halftime. In the meantime, enjoy 42 of Mary J. Blige’s best outfits of all time.

1

Trenched

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Blige made her affection for all-white-everything outfits known early, like with this white dress and trench combo at the Soul Train Music Awards in 1995.

2

Fabulous In Fendi

David Corio/Redferns/Getty Images

1995 or 2022? It’s hard to tell based on this photo of Blige performing at a charity concert in a pair of Fendi pants with a cropped jacket — in 1995.

3

Leopard Lady

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Mic. Drop. Blige took home a Grammy Award in 1996, as well as our personal award for best dressed at that year’s award show, à la this head-to-toe leopard look.

4

Gold Excellence

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Her monochromatic ensembles continued at the Soul Train Awards in 1997 with this gold and sheer number.

5

Stage Ready

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

How great is this sequin, chainmail-esque outfit Blige wore to perform in Germany in 1997? The metallic boots are an amazing touch.

6

Pretty In Pink

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Having fun with mixed textures and prints, Blige looked gorgeous in this pink outfit at the Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards in 1998.

7

Purple! Purple! Purple!

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Purple > everything. Blige matched the jacket to the sweater to the sunglasses in this glorious look from the Soul Train Music Awards in 1996.

8

Amazing Accessories

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Blige loves a fur accessory, as displayed here with a white fur vest and hat at a pre-Grammys party in 1999.

9

Zipped Up

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

How chic is this black, belted, zip-up leather look from the Billboard Music Awards in 1999?

10

Neon Moment

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

More color! More fur! Blige rang in the new millennium in this hot pink gown and matching stole at the 2000 Grammys.

11

Hats Off

Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Opting again for an all-white look, the tailoring on this suit, from the My VH1 Music Awards in 2001, is perfection.

12

All Black Everything

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

On the red carpet that same night, Blige opted for a black jacket over a revealing, peekaboo top. And of course, sunglasses.

13

Mellow Yellow

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Another monochromatic look, this time in butter yellow — bra, shoes, and all — for a Rock the Vote event in 2001.

14

Major In A Mini

Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Who doesn’t love a mini dress and thigh-high boot? This beige set was worn by Blige to perform at VH1 Divas: Live in 2001.

15

Prints On Prints

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the Essence Awards in 2003, Blige donned a patterned, off-the-shoulder, belted ensemble — with color-matched accessories, of course.

16

So Clutch

Steve Azzara/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Carrying the ubiquitous early-aughts wristlet, Blige wore an amazing white vest and pants look with animal-print stilettos to the VMAs in 2003.

17

Power Clashing

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Yellow fur + sequins + metallic heels, oh my. This was a power play by Blige at the 2004 Grammys.

18

Attention To Detail

Jemal Countess/WireImage/Getty Images

Even her more casual outfits feature a little something special, like this tan, belted suit with matching boots and a fur collar from an event in New York City in 2005.

19

Ultimate Goddess

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Blige looked ethereal at the 2006 American Music Awards in a cream, one shoulder gown.

20

Add Some Sparkle

2007KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

She wore a similar color to the 2007 Grammy Awards, but this time paired with some sparkle and a belt.

21

One-Shoulder Elegance

2007Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In 2007, she made a floor-dusting black gown anything but boring, thanks to the one-shoulder detail and elegant accessories

22

Fur Forever

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Blige reiterated her love of fur in a cozy coat and branded Louis Vuitton scarf in 2008. Plus, wearing LV to a Gucci event? Iconic.

23

Hot! Pink!

Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

In another welcome pop of color on the red carpet, Blige wore a pink gown with ruffled sleeves to a 2013 Emmys after-party.

24

Bold & Beautiful

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The following year, she adhered to the pink family with a beautiful, strapless gown with ruffled layering at the 2010 Met Gala, whose theme was “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

25

Camo Perfection

Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

Behold: the camo, corseted, sparkly, turtleneck bodysuit dreams are made of. Blige wore it for a 2010 concert in London.

26

Killer Catsuit

Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The performance hits just keep coming, like this white catsuit with a brown corset and matching brown boots in 2011.

27

Leopard, Revisited

2011Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There’s that leopard print again, this time via a floor-length gown, paired with a high pony at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.

28

Fun Feathers

2012Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blige paired sequins with feathers for this glamorous Golden Globes look in 2012.

29

Suited Up

2013 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2013, Blige wore a velvet, black suit with a white collar for a Christmas tree lighting.

30

So Sparkly

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

She donned a glamorous black, sequined gown at the American Music Awards in 2014.

31

Belted Babe

Gallo Images/Gallo Images/Getty Images

This sheer top with high-waisted, belted trousers and gold accessories brought down the house at a 2015 concert in Johannesburg.

32

Sleek & Chic

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

Blige arrived to Vanity Fair’s 2016 Oscar Party as the picture of elegance in this long-sleeve gown with crystal embellishments, elevated with a black and crystal evening bag.

33

Lovely Lace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This sexy ensemble, featuring a corset-style black lace gown with thin straps and a high slit, comes courtesy of the 2017 Met Gala, where the theme was “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo.”

34

Going For Gold

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

For Vanity Fair’s 2018 Oscar Party, Blige looked gorgeous in a gold, sequin gown with beaded detailing.

35

Bow Down

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Blige went full Palm Springs for a 2018 film festival there, courtesy of a light blue gown with puff shoulders and a bow.

36

Two Sided

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2019, she wore this half white, half gold suit with a train and matching pumps.

37

It’s Gucci

James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While sitting courtside at a 2019 basketball game, she rocked this epic hat-sweater-Gucci boot combo.

38

Pop Of Fur

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Blige brought back the fur — this time in yellow, and worn over a Balmain top and jeans — for a 2020 concert in New York.

39

Golden Girl

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images

This gown from 2021’s Met Gala has everything: A plunging neck line, a high slit, and so many sequins. (Last year’s theme? “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”)

40

The Last Leopard

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here it is again, Blige’s beloved leopard print, seen here in a one-shoulder variation with black boots for a 2021 event in Miami.

41

Super Bowl Ready

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In perhaps the best indicator of how she’ll dress on Sunday, Blige wore a white shorts suit with matching white sunglasses and tan boots to a Super Bowl press conference.