Mary J. Blige Rolled Up In Sequin Hot Pants To The Halftime Show

Fans have been anticipating this year’s Super Bowl halftime show for a number of reasons. It’s featuring hip-hop all-stars like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, both of which bring on the nostalgia for millennials. But millions have also tuned in to see the fashion choices stars make on TV’s biggest stage. The most notable of the night was none other Mary J. Blige, whose Super Bowl 2022 outfit included sequin hot pants, a matching lace front corset-style top, and over-the-knee boots designed by Peter Dundas.

The Grammy award-winning musician and “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” has been a fashion icon since the ’90s, so it’s not exactly a surprise that Blige stepped out to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in a flashy ’fit. The singer wore an all-white, long-sleeve top with a lace-up cutout in the center of her chest, hot pants belted with diamond-encrusted buckles, thigh-high stiletto boots, and fingerless gloves — all covered in the same reflective silvery sequins. And as she belted out “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” Blige added another matching piece to her outfit: a wide-brimmed hat.

Dundas reportedly worked with Blige to create the custom outfit. The sequins were laser-cut and designed to resemble an animal print pattern — a snow leopard in particular, according to WWD — and featured mirror-style reflections to truly stun the audience.

To accessorize her bedazzling look, Blige wore extra-large 14-karat gold hoop earrings covered in 33 carats of diamonds (casual), according to InStyle. She also wore waist-length platinum blonde extensions styled in flowy waves along with a dark smoky eye. And, if you happened to catch a glimpse of her hands during her performance, you may have also noticed Blige’s equally bejeweled manicure: The star wore lengthy tips studded in 3D diamond-esque embellishments.