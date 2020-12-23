Celebrity Style

Mary J. Blige Reveals Everything On Her Holiday Wishlist

A curated gift guide by the R&B icon.

Tiffany & Co.
By Mekita Rivas

If you grew up listening to hip-hop and R&B in the ‘90s and ‘00s, Mary J. Blige needs no introduction. The musical legend has been making memorable hits like “My Life,” “Family Affair,” “No More Drama,” “Be Without You,” and so many more for nearly three decades. Her raw emotional honesty always resonates, so the next time you need a good, cathartic cry, try rotating some of her songs into your playlist.

These days, the nine-time Grammy award winner is expanding her empire beyond the music industry. In the wine world, for instance, she recently launched her own wine brand called Sun Goddess, which currently offers an Italian Pinot Grigio and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc. In an Instagram post about the release earlier this year, Blige revealed that she had been working on Sun Goddess for the past three years. “I hope this brings you some joy during these trying times,” she wrote. “I hope you love it and it makes you smile.”

But her ultra luxe taste doesn’t just stop with her own wine label. She’s also teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to curate a special holiday wishlist of all her favorite finds from the high-end jeweler. Considering her role as a fashion icon, it’s not the least bit surprising that her go-to gifts are stylish and indulgent.

From a '90s-inspired hoodie to her favorite skincare find, Blige walks Bustle through her top 7 picks for the season.

1
For The Cozy '90s Obsessive

“Such a great classic bundle that includes music and fashion, two of my favorite things.”

2
For The Skincare Expert

“Mamie is the skin whisperer. I swear by her products for clean, clear, and soft skin.”

3
For The Homebody

“These are my absolute favorite candles, with notes of rose and black currant berries, they smell up a room without even lighting them.”

4
For The Wine Enthusiast

“This wine is near and dear to me. It has a clean, crisp taste.”

5
For The Friend Who Always Has Champagne Chilling

“These glasses are like art. They look great on any table, particularly filled with Sun Goddess wine.”

6
For The Book Club Member

“This coffee table book by one of my favorite photographers brings the runways of Paris, Milan, and NYC into your home.”

7
For The Friend Who Loves To Splurge On Jewelry

“I love the clean design of this bracelet, and I love to stack them.”