Celebrity Style
Mary J. Blige Reveals Everything On Her Holiday Wishlist
A curated gift guide by the R&B icon.
If you grew up listening to hip-hop and R&B in the ‘90s and ‘00s, Mary J. Blige needs no introduction. The musical legend has been making memorable hits like “My Life,” “Family Affair,” “No More Drama,” “Be Without You,” and so many more for nearly three decades. Her raw emotional honesty always resonates, so the next time you need a good, cathartic cry, try rotating some of her songs into your playlist.
These days, the nine-time Grammy award winner is expanding her empire beyond the music industry. In the wine world, for instance, she recently launched her own wine brand called Sun Goddess, which currently offers an Italian Pinot Grigio and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc. In an Instagram post about the release earlier this year, Blige revealed that she had been working on Sun Goddess for the past three years. “I hope this brings you some joy during these trying times,” she wrote. “I hope you love it and it makes you smile.”
But her ultra luxe taste doesn’t just stop with her own wine label. She’s also teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to curate a special holiday wishlist of all her favorite finds from the high-end jeweler. Considering her role as a fashion icon, it’s not the least bit surprising that her go-to gifts are stylish and indulgent.
From a '90s-inspired hoodie to her favorite skincare find, Blige walks Bustle through her top 7 picks for the season.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.