If you grew up listening to hip-hop and R&B in the ‘90s and ‘00s, Mary J. Blige needs no introduction. The musical legend has been making memorable hits like “My Life,” “Family Affair,” “No More Drama,” “Be Without You,” and so many more for nearly three decades. Her raw emotional honesty always resonates, so the next time you need a good, cathartic cry, try rotating some of her songs into your playlist.

These days, the nine-time Grammy award winner is expanding her empire beyond the music industry. In the wine world, for instance, she recently launched her own wine brand called Sun Goddess, which currently offers an Italian Pinot Grigio and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc. In an Instagram post about the release earlier this year, Blige revealed that she had been working on Sun Goddess for the past three years. “I hope this brings you some joy during these trying times,” she wrote. “I hope you love it and it makes you smile.”

But her ultra luxe taste doesn’t just stop with her own wine label. She’s also teamed up with Tiffany & Co. to curate a special holiday wishlist of all her favorite finds from the high-end jeweler. Considering her role as a fashion icon, it’s not the least bit surprising that her go-to gifts are stylish and indulgent.

From a '90s-inspired hoodie to her favorite skincare find, Blige walks Bustle through her top 7 picks for the season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Cozy '90s Obsessive My Life Hoodie and special edition 3LP Shop Mary J. Blige Size S-2X $88.98 See On Shop Mary J. Blige “Such a great classic bundle that includes music and fashion, two of my favorite things.”

2 For The Skincare Expert Illuminating Cleanser Skin By Mamie $43 See On Skin By Mamie “Mamie is the skin whisperer. I swear by her products for clean, clear, and soft skin.”

3 For The Homebody "Grace" 11 oz Hand Poured Custom Candle TAA Lifestyle $48 See On TAA Lifestyle “These are my absolute favorite candles, with notes of rose and black currant berries, they smell up a room without even lighting them.”

4 For The Wine Enthusiast Sun Goddess by Mary J. Blige Tasting Set Wine.com $38.99 See On Wine.com “This wine is near and dear to me. It has a clean, crisp taste.”

5 For The Friend Who Always Has Champagne Chilling Diamond Point Champagne Flute Set Tiffany & Co. $150 See On Tiffany & Co. “These glasses are like art. They look great on any table, particularly filled with Sun Goddess wine.”

6 For The Book Club Member Details by Robert Ector Coffee Table Book Robert Ector $400 See On Robert Ector “This coffee table book by one of my favorite photographers brings the runways of Paris, Milan, and NYC into your home.”