Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the literal definition of high-fashion couple goals and their most recent date night look offers even more aesthetic inspiration for your emo Pinterest board.

The pair always knows how to compliment each other’s looks, consistently coordinating through color palettes, textures, cut-outs, and even nail art. This time was no different. Fox essentially became a living Bratz doll with the combination of her trendy, Y2K-inspired pieces.

While out with her famous fiancé, she donned a disco ball mini skirt by Danielle Guizio made up of circular mirror panels and silver sequins. Her glittering micro-mini was complimented by a pastel green, Briderton-style corset with a light pink floral print. (The WeWoreWhat design is currently on sale for $34.99, FYI.) Fox topped with a cardigan straight out of the early 2000s, with pink feather trim along the cuffs and collar.

From there, the actress accessorized with baby pink platform heels and a furry handbag from Blumarine in the same hue. Her plush purse mimicked the touchable texture of MGK’s icy white coat, crop top, and bucket hat (the man knows how to commit to a theme).

Here’s hoping emo Bratz doll becomes the next aesthetic to go viral.

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

FYI, you can shop Fox’s entire look right here — and even snag the corset for under $40.