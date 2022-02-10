Newly engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly not only have killer style all on their own, they knock it out of the park as a couple, too. With a shared edgy vibe and a try-anything attitude, they are constantly stepping out in head-turning looks, whether they’re pulling out all the stops on the red carpet, or keeping it more casual in jeans or sweats at home.

And, while some couples twin, and others dress nothing like the other, Fox and Kelly style themselves like pros, always slightly coordinated, though never fully matching. It’s no secret that they both love a skin-baring look, be it naked dresses or crop tops on Fox and completely open button-down shirts (or no shirt at all) on Kelly.

The pair certainly has fun with fashion when it comes to red carpet events, from launches to award shows, but on Instagram, they show off a slightly more off-duty, ’90s-inspired wardrobe that you can’t help but fall in love with. On vacation, behind the scenes of fittings, and hanging out in their own home, they’re known to make use of the ubiquitous mirror selfie in order to show off their signature style.

Ahead, all of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s best coordinating looks so far. We can’t wait to see what comes next.

1 ’90s Calling A January 2022 trip to Lake Como calls for all the ’90s trends at once: Cropped knits, bucket hats, and cashmere turtleneck sweaters complete this throwback look.

2 Wild Side Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Skin, skin, and more skin. For the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021, Fox wore a barely-there dress complete with cutouts and a totally sheer skirt, while Kelly opted for a tuxedo with an open button-down shirt.

3 Denim Days Fox posted a pic of the pair on Instagram for Kelly’s birthday in April 2021 in yet another ’90s-esque look: a cropped tank for Fox, a baggy T-shirt layered over a long sleeve and baggy jeans on Kelly.

4 Sweats Szn The couple that dresses together, stays together. In a post Fox shared for Valentine’s Day 2021, they coordinated these joggers and high-tops like pros.

5 Bold & Bare Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images For the 2021 MTV VMAs, the couple both chose different takes on sparkle, with Kelly in a red sequin suit, and Fox in a barely-there embellished slip.

6 So Cozy The most comfortable way to match? In full sweats and flannels, of course. Kelly posted this cozy pic of the pair for Valentine’s Day 2021.

7 Suited Up Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For an event to celebrate Kelly’s nail polish line UN/DN LAQR in December 2021, both chose black suiting, each putting their own spin on the classic trend.

8 Little Black Tees Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On stage at an Indy 500 party in May 2021, Fox went for a long-sleeved black bra top with high-waisted jeans, while Kelly opted for a black tank and metallic pants.

9 Satin Sweethearts Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pair turned heads at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fox slipped into a jumpsuit made of pink satin, while Kelly wore a metallic shorts suit with pink details — natch.

10 In the Trenches MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Heading out of Soho House in Malibu in April 2021, Kelly and Fox both chose to cover up in trench coats: Kelly in black patent, and Fox in pale pink.