Newly engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly not only have killer style all on their own, they knock it out of the park as a couple, too. With a shared edgy vibe and a try-anything attitude, they are constantly stepping out in head-turning looks, whether they’re pulling out all the stops on the red carpet, or keeping it more casual in jeans or sweats at home.
And, while some couples twin, and others dress nothing like the other, Fox and Kelly style themselves like pros, always slightly coordinated, though never fully matching. It’s no secret that they both love a skin-baring look, be it naked dresses or crop tops on Fox and completely open button-down shirts (or no shirt at all) on Kelly.
The pair certainly has fun with fashion when it comes to red carpet events, from launches to award shows, but on Instagram, they show off a slightly more off-duty, ’90s-inspired wardrobe that you can’t help but fall in love with. On vacation, behind the scenes of fittings, and hanging out in their own home, they’re known to make use of the ubiquitous mirror selfie in order to show off their signature style.
Ahead, all of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s best coordinating looks so far. We can’t wait to see what comes next.