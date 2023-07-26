Last February, Megan Fox scrubbed her entire Instagram clean. But since the Jennifer’s Body star took to posting on main again, she’s done nothing but serve looks. Whether she’s donning metallic swimsuits with or earthy dresses, Fox has been slaying the style game.

On Tuesday, Fox shared yet another stylish ensemble — this time, she rocked an optical illusion dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. In orange gradients, the fitted maxi dress was marked by lines that curved to represent the contours of the body, giving it that trendy, trompe l’oeil effect.

Apart from its mind-bending print, the dress was decidedly spicy. The diaphanous material was completely see-through, fully revealing Fox’s undergarments: high-rise Spanx and a set of nipple pasties. She topped off the statement dress with strappy sandals and a silver cuff-style choker.

The Transfomers alum has never shied away from going the nipple-baring route in the past, but she did have some choice words for possible Insta trolls. “Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down. they are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum,” she wrote in the caption.

Fox’s dress is likely familiar to any fashion girlies reading this. A version of it has been worn by Kylie Jenner, who modeled the exact dress when she starred in the label’s Spring 2023 campaign. Her iteration, however, came in shades of eggplant and mossy green.

They stay (t)winning.