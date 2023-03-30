I’d like to believe that “spring cleaning” was invented by someone who was trying to make room for the summer wardrobe of their dreams. Call it old-school, but I’m already pinning outfit inspiration for summer (yes, on Pinterest). And I’m happy to report that the trends set to dominate this year lean into all sorts of nostalgia — so much so that you might even already own some of these in the residuals of your childhood closet.

Early aughts styles making their way into the mainstream include: Lizzie McGuire’s chunky orange sandals (the ones worn by her miniature avatar) and cool-girl boleros. Even trompe l’oeil dresses inspired by Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1999 runways, are bound to proliferate the streets, thanks in no small part to the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, who are partial to the designer and his illusion pieces printed with the human form.

One of the brightest trends of the season is chartreuse (second only to Barbiecore, which will continue to reign supreme). The bold hue has been seen on countless fashion week runways and though it hasn’t quite saturated the market just yet, come summertime, that’s all about to change.

Of course, not all summer trends are brand new — which is great for those who already invested in the recently popular denim maxi skirt and retro rosette look. Their chokehold will only get stronger in the coming months: Longer, ankle-grazing hemlines will be seen in all sorts of fabrics (not just denim), while the Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosette will be on chokers everywhere.

Here’s the lowdown on the 10 summer trends bound to be hot, hot, hot.

SATC-era rosettes have been all over the past few months, blooming on red carpet ensembles, street style ‘fits, and runways alike. But perhaps the most summery way to don the trend is to adorn your neck with a floral bloom. Enter: rosette chokers. Go the classic route with a small and purposeful silk option, or indulge in decadence via beaded or metallic designs.

Trust Gen Z to be drawn to accessories that could double as sleeping bags and portable pillows, like the viral Coach Pillow Tabby handbag. The puff accessories aesthetic is increasing in popularity, giving the inflated look to jackets, bags, shoes, and beyond. It’s a bit cartoony, but NGL, I’m totally here for it.

It’s official: hemlines are grazing ankles this summer. The denim maxi skirt trend will continue well into the year, however, other iterations of the maxi style — like parachute skirts, crochets, and leather — are also shoppable now. With designers like Bottega Veneta, MSGM, Ferragamo, and Pat Bo sending the long silhouette down recent catwalks, the maxi skirt of yore is poised for a long comeback.

Where are my Y2K girlies at?! Similar to other divisive 2000s trends (the exposed thong trend comes to mind), the naughties-era micro cardigan is back. Covering only the arms, the fabric-lite cardigan makes for an easy summer coverup. Wear it in rainbow hues, crochet knits, or playful materials to give the style a contemporary twist.

Trade your blacks, grays, and other stodgy colors in for the biggest color trend of the season: chartreuse. From Christian Siriano and Kate Spade (in New York) to Elie Saab (in Paris), looks in the zesty yellow/green blend was sent down a number of runways during February fashion month.

The color is bound to become even more ubiquitous with the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Lola Tung, Paloma Elesser, Camila Mendes, and Winnie Harlow all taking to the kiwi coloring. Nothing screams summer more than a bold, citrusy shade.

Lizzie McGuire’s favorite chunky platform sandals are trending on TikTok as we speak and set to be the hottest footwear of summer 2023 (her impact). Today’s versions — like the ones Fendi sent down the runway — even come in the most Y2K of materials, like clear plastic and foam.

Lean into the nostalgia with candy-colored sandals — if it belongs in a bag of Skittles, you’re on the right track. These are definitely what dreams are made of.

Jean Paul Gaultier may have introduced his trompe l’oeil (read: optical illusion) dresses in the late ‘90s, but the KarJenners’ affinity for reviving his vintage looks brought the body print back in the zeitgeist. Beyond the Kardashian fam, Olivia Rodrigo and Minha Kim have also worn the mind-bending style.

Because novelty purses have been an influencer fave as of late, you’ve likely already seen the TikTok-viral Puppets & Puppets Cookie bag on your FYP. Follow their lead and go the route of kooky-shaped handbags (hearts, planets, animals — you name it) also beloved by the likes of Julia Fox, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X.

Carrie Bradshaw may have hated the Judith Leiber signature back in the early aughts, but the glitzy, kitsch accessory is undeniably back. Let your freak flag fly, babes.

Kim Kardashian’s favorite shield sunglasses are hitting the mainstream. Choose colored translucent lenses à la Missoni and Givenchy for a more playful take on the accessory, or go the Kardashian route with reflective mirror lenses. Either way, sign me up.

Whether you’re channeling You (read: the dark academia vibes of Season 4) or Gossip Girl 2.0, lean into scholarly aesthetic with nostalgic, schoolgirl skirts. Both Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber are big fans of the skirts, usually reaching for short-short hemlines.