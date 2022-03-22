Celebrity Style
Megan Fox Wore A Silver Bra As A Shirt To Machine Gun Kelly’s Concert
No shirt required.
No shirt? No problem. At least according to Megan Fox. The actress attended fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at Lollapalooza in Chile wearing a glitzy silver bra and basically nothing else.
Fox positively flooded her Instagram Stories with photos of her chart-topping fiancé, as well as behind-the-scenes photos of Kelly performing on stage. According to the caption, tough, she wore the spicy outfit for a very special someone — and it wasn’t her man. “Waiting outside Doja [Cat]’s dressing room hoping she’ll notice me,” Fox wrote on Instagram of the artist who also performed that night.
Turning out her very best music festival look, Fox wore a metallic bra, topped with a cropped leather jacket. She rounded out the look with a pair of rip-knee, straight-leg jeans and edgy accessories, like a leopard-print belt, feathered pumps, and a studded choker most likely stolen from MGK’s closet.
The bra-as-a-top trend really hit it big on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, after percolating for the past few seasons. All the big-name brands repped the trend, from Coach (who styled it with tailored midi skirts), to Tom Ford (with metallic separates); Michael Kors (dressed with ladylike high-waisted pencils), and more. In short, shirts are officially cancelled.
Channel the unfailingly sexy aura of Megan Fox with some look-alike bras below. And hey, you can always top it with a semi-sheer tank to reveal a little… without going full-Fox.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.