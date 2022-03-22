Megan Fox Wore A Silver Bra As A Shirt To Machine Gun Kelly’s Concert

No shirt? No problem. At least according to Megan Fox. The actress attended fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at Lollapalooza in Chile wearing a glitzy silver bra and basically nothing else.

Fox positively flooded her Instagram Stories with photos of her chart-topping fiancé, as well as behind-the-scenes photos of Kelly performing on stage. According to the caption, tough, she wore the spicy outfit for a very special someone — and it wasn’t her man. “Waiting outside Doja [Cat]’s dressing room hoping she’ll notice me,” Fox wrote on Instagram of the artist who also performed that night.

Turning out her very best music festival look, Fox wore a metallic bra, topped with a cropped leather jacket. She rounded out the look with a pair of rip-knee, straight-leg jeans and edgy accessories, like a leopard-print belt, feathered pumps, and a studded choker most likely stolen from MGK’s closet.

The bra-as-a-top trend really hit it big on the Spring/Summer 2022 runways, after percolating for the past few seasons. All the big-name brands repped the trend, from Coach (who styled it with tailored midi skirts), to Tom Ford (with metallic separates); Michael Kors (dressed with ladylike high-waisted pencils), and more. In short, shirts are officially cancelled.

Channel the unfailingly sexy aura of Megan Fox with some look-alike bras below. And hey, you can always top it with a semi-sheer tank to reveal a little… without going full-Fox.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.