Though it might still feel far away, spring is pretty much right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about your warmer-weather wardrobe. If you struggle each season to figure out how to show just the right amount of skin without baring it all, want to be edgy and tailored at the same time, and seek that subtle way to show off your prettiest lingerie without looking like you just forgot to get dressed, the blazers and bra trend is for you.

With this winning combination, you’ll be able to style yourself in the preppiest of outerwear classics with little underneath—without feeling naked! And the best part is, depending on how you style this trend, you could go sporty, sultry, or something in between. You can play with colors and prints, go daring in mesh bralettes, or keep it covered with cropped knit numbers. Thanks to the blazer, you can show as much — or as little — skin as you’d like.

Designers have debuted blazers paired with bralettes over the past few seasons and celebs like Gigi Hadid and are Hailey Bieber are fans, too. Now, it’s time for you take a little real-life inspiration from the likes of Celine, Michael Kors, and more. Ahead, find all the best ways to style the trend—from the runway to celebrity fashion icons; street style stars and the like. What’s more, you can shop the trend here, too! Bring on spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sporty Prep Courtesy of Celine Celine’s Spring 2021 show was held on a track, driving home the preppy-meets-sporty vibe of the collection. It was was—you guessed it— full of blazer and sports bra looks, styled with everything from sweat shorts to trousers, denim cutoffs, and more.

Striped Sports Bra Celine Size XS-XL $590 See on Celine Any sports bra will do, but if you want to get the exact look, try this striped version, adorned with the Celine logo.

Diane Blazer Nili Lotan Size 0-10 $850 See on Nili Lotan Go classic in a black blazer that can also be layered with a sweatshirt, for additional warmth and coverage.

Contrasting Tones Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Caroline Caro Daur hit Paris Menswear Fashion Week in January 2020, proving that contrasting colors make quite the statement when it comes to your bra and blazer pairing.

Nula Soft Bra Taryn Winters Size S-L $125 See on Taryn Winters If you’re feeling bold, add a pop of color with this sheer, red bra with hot pink detailing.

Wool Check Tailored Oversized Blazer Nasty Gal Size 0-10 $33 See on Nasty Gal This oversized blazer has a subtle pattern and beautiful neutral blue color that will look great paired with something bright.

Gingham on Gingham JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Spring 2020, Michael Kors showed off matching suiting looks that included a bra as the third essential piece to the three-part look.

Gingham Ruffle Trim Soft Bra & Other Stories Size 2-12 $29 See on & Other Stories Bring the runway to your real life with this delicate, gingham bra with a ruffle trim.

AMI Paris Gingham Blazer MyTheresa Size 2-12 $597 See on MyTheresa This statement, oversized, gingham blazer would look great with literally anything — but especially a matching bra.

All Black Everything Nicolette Mason is a huge fan of the subtle skin-show, like in this all-black and denim look, complete with a sheer embellished top over her bra.

Hide & Seek Mesh Bralette Free People Size XS-XL $30 See on Free People This black, mesh, spaghetti-strap bralette is so cute and more importantly, looks incredibly comfortable, too.

Ted Baker London Blayce Tuxedo Jacket Nordstrom Size 0-18 $223 See on Ted Baker There is nothing chicer than a black tuxedo jacket. This structured option would look great opened or closed.

Black and White Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shiona Turini is a huge fan of the bralette and blazer combo, always pairing it with some sort of high-waisted skirt or wide-leg pants to show off just her upper torso.

Seren Bra Tove Size S-L $116 See on Tove This bra is effortlessly sexy, featuring a satin finish and delicate straps. It also has an adjustable back for added support.

White Longline Tailored Blazer Missguided Size 0-14 $33 See on Missguided A crisp, white blazer is a wardrobe staple. This option from Missguided would look great dressed up or down, as seen here.

Bright Colors Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Be bold with color by slipping into a bright suiting look with a coordinated, yet contrasting, color bralette underneath.

Adidas x Ivy Park Stretch Tech Bralette Luisa Via Roma Size XS-L $70 See on Luisa Via Roma This bralette is perfect for when you want a bit more midriff coverage. Plus, it’s stretchy. Win-win.