Here’s Exactly How to Style a Blazer and Bra

It can be done.

Courtesy of Celine; Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Though it might still feel far away, spring is pretty much right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about your warmer-weather wardrobe. If you struggle each season to figure out how to show just the right amount of skin without baring it all, want to be edgy and tailored at the same time, and seek that subtle way to show off your prettiest lingerie without looking like you just forgot to get dressed, the blazers and bra trend is for you.

With this winning combination, you’ll be able to style yourself in the preppiest of outerwear classics with little underneath—without feeling naked! And the best part is, depending on how you style this trend, you could go sporty, sultry, or something in between. You can play with colors and prints, go daring in mesh bralettes, or keep it covered with cropped knit numbers. Thanks to the blazer, you can show as much — or as little — skin as you’d like.

Designers have debuted blazers paired with bralettes over the past few seasons and celebs like Gigi Hadid and are Hailey Bieber are fans, too. Now, it’s time for you take a little real-life inspiration from the likes of Celine, Michael Kors, and more. Ahead, find all the best ways to style the trend—from the runway to celebrity fashion icons; street style stars and the like. What’s more, you can shop the trend here, too! Bring on spring.

Sporty Prep

Courtesy of Celine

Celine’s Spring 2021 show was held on a track, driving home the preppy-meets-sporty vibe of the collection. It was was—you guessed it— full of blazer and sports bra looks, styled with everything from sweat shorts to trousers, denim cutoffs, and more.

Any sports bra will do, but if you want to get the exact look, try this striped version, adorned with the Celine logo.

Go classic in a black blazer that can also be layered with a sweatshirt, for additional warmth and coverage.

Contrasting Tones

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caroline Caro Daur hit Paris Menswear Fashion Week in January 2020, proving that contrasting colors make quite the statement when it comes to your bra and blazer pairing.

If you’re feeling bold, add a pop of color with this sheer, red bra with hot pink detailing.

This oversized blazer has a subtle pattern and beautiful neutral blue color that will look great paired with something bright.

Gingham on Gingham

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Spring 2020, Michael Kors showed off matching suiting looks that included a bra as the third essential piece to the three-part look.

Bring the runway to your real life with this delicate, gingham bra with a ruffle trim.

This statement, oversized, gingham blazer would look great with literally anything — but especially a matching bra.

All Black Everything

Nicolette Mason is a huge fan of the subtle skin-show, like in this all-black and denim look, complete with a sheer embellished top over her bra.

This black, mesh, spaghetti-strap bralette is so cute and more importantly, looks incredibly comfortable, too.

There is nothing chicer than a black tuxedo jacket. This structured option would look great opened or closed.

Black and White

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shiona Turini is a huge fan of the bralette and blazer combo, always pairing it with some sort of high-waisted skirt or wide-leg pants to show off just her upper torso.

This bra is effortlessly sexy, featuring a satin finish and delicate straps. It also has an adjustable back for added support.

A crisp, white blazer is a wardrobe staple. This option from Missguided would look great dressed up or down, as seen here.

Bright Colors

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Be bold with color by slipping into a bright suiting look with a coordinated, yet contrasting, color bralette underneath.

This bralette is perfect for when you want a bit more midriff coverage. Plus, it’s stretchy. Win-win.

Layer with this bubblegum pink blazer for a true fashion moment. Bonus points if you add the pants, too.