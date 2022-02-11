Though it might still feel far away, spring is pretty much right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about your warmer-weather wardrobe. If you struggle each season to figure out how to show just the right amount of skin without baring it all, want to be edgy and tailored at the same time, and seek that subtle way to show off your prettiest lingerie without looking like you just forgot to get dressed, the blazers and bra trend is for you.
With this winning combination, you’ll be able to style yourself in the preppiest of outerwear classics with little underneath—without feeling naked! And the best part is, depending on how you style this trend, you could go sporty, sultry, or something in between. You can play with colors and prints, go daring in mesh bralettes, or keep it covered with cropped knit numbers. Thanks to the blazer, you can show as much — or as little — skin as you’d like.
Designers have debuted blazers paired with bralettes over the past few seasons and celebs like Gigi Hadid and are Hailey Bieber are fans, too. Now, it’s time for you take a little real-life inspiration from the likes of Celine, Michael Kors, and more. Ahead, find all the best ways to style the trend—from the runway to celebrity fashion icons; street style stars and the like. What’s more, you can shop the trend here, too! Bring on spring.
