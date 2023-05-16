Just in time for the summer season, Megan Fox has made a splash on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the outlet’s 2023 issue alongside the likes of Kim Petras, Padma Lakshmi, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart — the latter of whom made history as the oldest SI Swimsuit model to ever grace the cover.

Photographed by Greg Swales in the waters of the Dominican Republic, Fox stuns in an intricate Celia Kritharioti Couture beaded dress compromised of shimmering gold coins, complete with Skims bikini bottoms and Jacquie Aiche earrings.

“Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure,” the Jennifer’s Body star told the outlet of her SI shoot. “I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me.”

Speaking of the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover star, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, MJ Day, heaped nothing but praise on Fox, describing her as a “superwoman with superpowers.”

“She's intelligent, boundary-breaking, and strong, fighting against the constant objectification she's endured from the industry.” Day continued: “[Fox] humbly accepts her stunning beauty while simultaneously seeking to be seen and appreciated as the woman of intellect and internal beauty.”

Meanwhile, the SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief also shared that their goal with the annual issue is to “evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations” and showcase “the women of today” who are “shaping the future.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit / Greg Swales.

“This year, we're featuring an extremely diverse group of women starting with our cover models, who are collectively the most unapologetic women from different walks of life who continue to forge their own paths on their own terms,” Day concluded.

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is available to purchase as of Thursday, May 18.