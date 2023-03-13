Very much the epitome of a siren when it comes to her signature raven black hair and sultry, piercing blue eyes — Megan Fox *always* brings the glamour to the red carpet. And arriving to the 2023 Oscars after-party in a frame-fitting black velvet gown that had a sparkling, ocean blue bustle in the back, it was clear the star-studded evening was no exception.

What’s more, Fox signaled a new era amidst breakup speculation, revealing copper strands in a shorter length. And with a cult-fave film that (still) has the girlies in a chokehold — Jennifer’s Body, of course — and a starring role in an upcoming sci-fi thriller by the name of Subservience ... did anyone ever really question that sentiment?

As for the inspiration for the major change? Dimitris Giannetos, the celeb hair guru behind her look (who also calls Kourtney Kardashian and Camila Cabello clients), shares this: “My inspo was the Little Mermaid.” Hello, siren-inspired mermaidcore vibes for spring.

In describing the bouncy, voluminous blowout for the after-party, Giannetos says: “She’s wearing a beautiful black gown, so we wanted the hair to look very effortless and modern.”

Dimitris Giannetos

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage/Getty Images

To style her new red locks, Giannetos used UNITE Hair’s collection. He notes: “I started by using ELEVATE Mousse in towel-dry hair in order to give some body and lift the roots of the hair. I then blow dried the hair in small sections using a round brush. Once dry, I used some TEXTURIZA Spray to maintain the volume and fullness. To finish, I sprayed with my favorite GO365 Hairspray so the hair can last all night at the after-party.”