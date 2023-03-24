Summer Fridays are imminent, dear reader. And if you’re anything like me — a person who fully believes she was a mermaid in a past life — you’re already planning to spend every single one on the beach and/or at the pool. If you align with this, you’re also likely planning outfits for said Fridays a solid three months in advance.

Thankfully, this summer will play host to a wide range of swimsuit trends — spicy styles perfect for a getaway wardrobe. Some are based on trends sweeping Hollywood that dominated red carpets and runways alike, like retro rosettes and see-through ensembles, for example.

The visual feast that is the Barbiecore aesthetic will also continue to dominate the next few months — especially, with the highly-anticipated film’s debut. While the bold pink trend takes cue from its upcoming cinematic debut, some swimsuit trends are harkening back to decades past. Butterfly prints, the underrated ‘90s staple, are back on trend, while classic styles, like the itty-bitty triangle bikini are also about to be huge this summer.

Excited yet? Ahead, I’ve rounded up the top 10 swimsuit trends that will be hitting hard this summer. Pick any one — it’s a guaranteed slay.

Crinkle Texture PINK Crinkle Triangle Bikini Top Victoria's Secret Sizes XS-XXL $34.95 See on Victoria's Secret Over the traditional swimsuit materials? Enter: the crinkle trend. The playful texture is soft to the touch and so, so stylish.

Minimalistic Metallic Swim Skimpy Triangle Top SKIMS Sizes XXS-4X $48 See on SKIMS Classic triangle bikinis are back — due in part to the carefully curated Instagram feed of one, Kim Kardashian. With the minimalist silhouette making a comeback, shimmery sheens and vibrant hues give the classic style a more interesting feel.

Leather-Look Coated Underwire V Neck Cut Out Bikini Set Nasty Gal Sizes 0-10 $68 $27.20 See on Nasty Gal Another Kardashian favorite? Leather-esque swimwear. They’re edgy, luxe, and definitely eye-catching. Go for a classic black coated bikini set or spice things up even more with a metallic leather-inspired bikini.