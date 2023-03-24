Shopping

10 Swimsuits Trends That Are Coming In Hot For Summer 2023

Summer Fridays are imminent, dear reader. And if you’re anything like me — a person who fully believes she was a mermaid in a past life — you’re already planning to spend every single one on the beach and/or at the pool. If you align with this, you’re also likely planning outfits for said Fridays a solid three months in advance.

Thankfully, this summer will play host to a wide range of swimsuit trends — spicy styles perfect for a getaway wardrobe. Some are based on trends sweeping Hollywood that dominated red carpets and runways alike, like retro rosettes and see-through ensembles, for example.

The visual feast that is the Barbiecore aesthetic will also continue to dominate the next few months — especially, with the highly-anticipated film’s debut. While the bold pink trend takes cue from its upcoming cinematic debut, some swimsuit trends are harkening back to decades past. Butterfly prints, the underrated ‘90s staple, are back on trend, while classic styles, like the itty-bitty triangle bikini are also about to be huge this summer.

Excited yet? Ahead, I’ve rounded up the top 10 swimsuit trends that will be hitting hard this summer. Pick any one — it’s a guaranteed slay.

Crinkle Texture

Over the traditional swimsuit materials? Enter: the crinkle trend. The playful texture is soft to the touch and so, so stylish.

Rosettes

Rosettes have been blooming everywhere this season — from runways to red carpets (with both Zendaya and Hailey Bieber proving partial to the trend). Now, the floral embellishment is making its way to beachwear.

Sheer Details

Much like rosettes, see-through ‘fits have been a favorite of Hollywood A-listers recently, counting Florence Pugh and Jennifer Lopez among its devotees. The buzzy trend is made poolside-friendly with swimsuits featuring all sorts of sheer paneling.

Minimalistic

Classic triangle bikinis are back — due in part to the carefully curated Instagram feed of one, Kim Kardashian. With the minimalist silhouette making a comeback, shimmery sheens and vibrant hues give the classic style a more interesting feel.

Barbiecore Pink

Anne Hathaway, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa have all taken to the shocking pink aesthetic, after Valentino catapulted the vivid hue to ubiquity. Like spring, and winter before it, you can expect Barbiecore to become even more popular in the summer months.

Butterfly Print

The ‘90s are fluttering right back into the zeitgeist with a butterfly resurgence — from Camila Cabello’s butterfly clips to Bella Hadid’s bedazzled belt. This summer, harken back to this decade with butterfly print swimsuits that are both playful and nostalgic.

Statement Cover-Ups

This summer, swimsuits are about the whole ensemble — coverups included. Slay the beach uniform by adding your choice of cover-up, from glitzy metallics, to frilly sarongs, and even belted skirts.

Trompe L'oeil

Kylie Jenner made waves when she was spotted sunbathing in a nip-printed optical illusion bikini by Jean Paul Gaultier. If you, too, want to try the trompe l’oeil trend (another favorite among the fashion set), have fun with a triangle top à la Kylie.

Leather-Look

Another Kardashian favorite? Leather-esque swimwear. They’re edgy, luxe, and definitely eye-catching. Go for a classic black coated bikini set or spice things up even more with a metallic leather-inspired bikini.

Single-Sleeve

Swimsuits with a lone, long sleeve have been gaining popularity lately, thanks to designers like Alaïa and Alessandra Rich, who’ve been introducing more of the asymmetrical style. Fashion girlies will love this bold look — just beware of the uneven tan lines.