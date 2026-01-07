Megan Thee Stallion loves a good homage. Her past style muses include plenty of icons, including Diana Ross and Pam Grier as Foxy Brown. But the “Mamushi” rapper doesn’t only look to ‘70s queens for inspiration. For a new Dunkin’ ad campaign, which promotes the coffee brand’s Protein Refresher, the rapper took a cue from old school ‘80s-era workout videos — giving a nod to home exercise trailblazer Jane Fonda, of course.

Meg shared her collab with Dunkin’ in a dance-filled Instagram Reel on Jan. 7. For the campaign, she channeled Fonda in a colorful bodysuit.

Meg’s Retro Workout Gear

These days, monochromatic workout sets — typically in all-black — are at every workout studio. But in the 80s, things were much more vibrant, and Fonda herself was known to rock bright shimmery lycra bodysuits for her gym sessions.

Meg embraced that same maximalist aesthetic when filming for Dunkin’. In the ad, she revived the “cheugy” color-blocking trend in the coffee brand’s signature hues: orange and pink. Her shimmery bodysuit featured a crew neckline and a cutout under the bust. She layered semi-sheer pink tights underneath the cheeky onesie.

Of course, no ‘80s workout look would be complete without leg warmers. Megan opted for a hot pink pair — plus, coordinating sneakers — to finish off her athletic look.

Meg’s Orange T-Shirt

Orange is definitely Megan’s color. While the rapper has always been a fan of side projects — with business ventures ranging from her own tequila brand to a self-designed swimsuit line — she’s now bringing her business expertise to the food industry.

On Jan. 1, she shared the grand opening of her very own Miami-based Popeyes franchise on Instagram. In the clip, she greeted her new employees and sported the bright orange Popeyes T-shirt.

Megan chose a fitted orange crop top with the Popeyes logo on the front and the word “hottie” across the back. She paired the ultra-cropped tee with loose-fitting low-rise jeans. The rapper gave her ‘fit some Y2K flair by tying a scarf around one belt loop — plus, she sported chunky platform boots, a charm bracelet, and oversized silver hoops.

This hot girl means business.