No Halloween is complete without a bit of leopard print. This year, Megan Thee Stallion embraced the spooky season by choosing an animal print jumpsuit for an Oct. 31 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Megan is the ultimate multi-hyphenate — when she’s not winning Grammys, she’s showing off her swimsuit collection on Love Island USA. No matter the occasion (or holiday), she’s always dressed to impress. For this Halloween, Megan chose a ‘90s-era outfit to dress up as the ultimate ‘70s starlet, Diana Ross.

Megan’s Leopard Catsuit

Megan joined Hudson for the ‘70s-themed Halloween episode. The rapper brought her fashion A-game to the talk show, wearing a leopard print jumpsuit that channeled one of the decade’s most stylish stars. “Today I feel like I was giving very much Diana Ross, you know, very Soul Train, very hot girl,” Megan told Hudson about her outfit choice.

Megan’s jumpsuit featured a mock neckline and a keyhole cutout, which revealed the edges of the lacy black bra underneath. The onesie was mostly fitted, but bellbottom pants flared wide at the knee. She paired her look with stacks of bangle bracelets on both wrists.

Megan didn’t add any cat ears to her feline ‘fit. Instead, she went glam with a voluminous blowout.

Hot Girl Halloween

Megan has always been a fan of Halloween, but she leveled up her dressing game this year. “Throughout my career, I’ve just been turning my costumes up more and more,” she told Hudson. “I love anime, so I do a lot of cosplay things. I just do what I wanna do, and now we’ve got a little money, so the costumes just get better every year.”

On Oct. 30, Megan shared her first “Hottieween” costume on Instagram. She dressed as Choso, a villain from Jujutsu Kaisen. To emulate the anime character, she wore a metallic purple wrap top with a high collar and plunging neckline. She added a white kimono over the crop top and paired the ‘fit with matching white pants.

She finished off the costume by wearing her hair in spiky purple space buns and adding a streak of black makeup across the bridge of her nose.

For Megan, fright fest has only just begun. In an Oct. 31 Instagram post, she shared her take on Drolta, a character from the Netflix animated series Castlevania: Nocturne. For the look, Megan donned a black bodysuit with a large cutout over her stomach and cleavage.

She he added twisted horns, purple wings, and a long black tail to round off the ‘fit. Plus, she sported a purple wig and matching face and body paint.

The Halloween hottie has done it again.