Summer has barely begun, but Megan Thee Stallion is already serving scorching looks that are sure to set the internet ablaze. Just last week she transformed into a disco-queen donning a micro mini pink cutout dress while celebrating her sold-out New York City show. Later, she switched gears entirely, sporting curve-hugging fringe pants with a bikini top that had the crowd hypnotized with every hip shake.

Her wardrobe recently proves she isn't just a chart-topping rapper — she's a style iconoclast who isn't afraid to push boundaries. Now she's shared an outfit from her Atlanta tour stop that offers a glimpse into her (equally good) off-stage style, and let's just say it's a Y2K dream come true.

Meg's Y2K Micro Mini Dress

The Houston hottie took to the camera in a head-turning outfit straight out of the early aughts: a teeny-tiny blue sheer cutout dress embellished with silver metal appliqués. Forget subtlety, this dress was all about celebrating the skin you're in, with barely-there fabric leaving little to the imagination. It was definitely a look that would make Britney Spears and TLC proud! She finished her ode to the era with long, wavy hair cascading down her shoulders and stiletto nails in a fiery orange, adding an extra dose of playful spice to the already audacious outfit.

@Megan Thee Stallion

Meg’s Head-turning Accessories

But here's where the “Hiss” rapper added a touch of modern luxury that left everyone speechless. To accessorize the nostalgic look, she took a picture with a $39K Hermès Birkin nonchalantly perched on a counter next to her. The ice blue beauty with silver hardware somehow fit seamlessly into the equation, proving that timeless elegance can co-exist with Y2K flair in the hands of a master like Meg.

@Megan Thee Stallion

With her signature confidence and an unapologetic approach to fashion, Megan Thee Stallion is setting the bar high for summer style. Whether it's rocking futuristic metallics or channeling the golden age of pop music fashion, one thing's for certain: The resident hottie’s summer looks are anything but ordinary. So, get ready for a season filled with fashion moments that are as hot as her lyrics.

