Big news for former theater camp kids everywhere: Megan Thee Stallion is heading to Broadway. The Grammy award-winning rapper is taking her talents to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, where she’ll make her debut in late March.

Megan is set to star as Zidler — a role that has previously attracted stars like Boy George, Tituss Burgess, and Bob the Drag Queen. As she preps for her big Broadway debut, she has been giving her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her hot-girl take on the iconic character.

Meg’s Broadway Bodysuit

In the musical, Zidler is the owner of the Moulin Rouge. Typically, this character wears a ringmaster’s costume, complete with a red tuxedo and top hat, but that ‘fit simply won’t do for Megan. In a March 3 Instagram story, the rapper shared a mirror selfie from her Moulin Rouge fittings, and it looks like her costume will be getting a Stallion-esque remix.

In the photo, Megan tried out a prototype for her final look. She wore a high-cut muslin bodysuit with a plunging neckline. A top hat and a pair of fishnet stockings (which gave a peek at her cheetah-print undies) finished off the look.

Her Pantless NYC Look

As she embarks on her Broadway journey, Megan is taking her fans along for the ride. In a March 3 Instagram Reel, she shared another peak behind the curtain. Megan narrated the video, as she attended a Moulin Rouge! performance, went to her costume fitting, and received her script. Of course, she dressed up for the occasion — but like her character, she left her pants at home.

Megan wore a tailored gray trench coat, matching hot pants, and a fitted black turtleneck. She added a matching gray beret, black pantyhose, and black stilettos to the ‘fit. A white quilted leather Chanel Classic Double Flap purse finished off the look.

In the Reel, Megan suggested that fans match her sartorial energy when they come for her performances. “When y’all come here, I think it’ll be real cute if y’all really dressed for the period. Come up here dressed to impress,” she said.

Expect the hotties to deliver — Megan sure will.