Megan Thee Stallion is living her best life — in spicy attire, of course. The rapper has never met a naked fashion trend that she doesn’t like, from plunging LBDs (little black dresses) to crop tops and skinny jeans (yes, she’s bringing them back). So naturally, she took advantage of her recent trip to Milan, Italy, and tried out as many spicy looks as possible.

Last week, Megan attended the 2026 Winter Olympics and documented her adventures — and many outfits — on her YouTube series, “Megan Takes Milan.” However, she may have saved her best ’fit for last. The day after the Closing Ceremony, she shared an ensemble that could pass for the spiciest prep school uniform.

Megan’s Thigh-High Slit

Megan shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story before one of her Milan outings, simply to show off her stunning outfit. She donned a cropped cardigan from Thom Browne, which goes for $2,050, featuring a gray argyle pattern and the brand’s signature navy blue-and-red stripes on its short sleeves and hem.

She paired her crop top with a khaki sarong-style skirt from Vietnamese label Fanci Club.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

The skirt featured an asymmetrical fold-over waistband that slung low around her hips, and she loosened the corset-style lacing to create a huge leg slit that went all the way past her thigh.

Megan didn’t skimp on accessories. She carried Thom Browne’s iconic dog-shaped Hector bag in a gray-and-white plaid print, completing her look with silver strappy sandals and matching twin bangles.

Megan’s Love Of Crop Tops

This wasn’t Megan’s only cropped look in Milan. For another outing, she wore a black-and-red striped cropped T-shirt from Vaquera, featuring a polo-style collar and the brand’s logo in a very preppy font — reminiscent of a high school jersey.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

She paired her top with high-waisted black jeans, letting her belly-button piercing peek through, and a slew of preppy yet flashy accessories, including black reading glasses, a matching beret, and a studded chainlink choker around her collar.