Megan Thee Stallion Forgot To Wear Pants But Carried An $11,000 Bag

Megan Thee Stallion has never been one to sacrifice spiciness for high fashion. As the inventor of Hot Girl Summer, the rapper’s outfits usually have some type of risqué element, whether she’s donning glitzy underwear onstage or spicy swimsuits backstage. However, she typically adds a luxurious touch to her looks.

Megan is currently in Seoul, South Korea, for a quick vacation after promoting her new self-titled album and documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. She lined up an array of eye-popping looks for her visit. In her latest Instagram post, she even forgot to wear pants, but she still elevated her spicy ensemble with a classic accessory.

Megan’s Pantsless Look

While in Seoul, Megan adopted the no-pants trend but added high-fashion touches to her look. She wore a cropped, long-sleeved red turtleneck with oversized fur poofs on her cuffs. She completed the outfit with matching high-waisted red shorts and semi-sheer black tights.

She accessorized with reading glasses, large silver bobble earrings, and black pointed-toe leather ankle boots to match her sought-after handbag.

Megan’s Chanel Bag

As a handbag aficionado, it’s unsurprising that Megan carried one of the most iconic designer purses: Chanel’s Classic Double Flap. The black handbag featured silver hardware and the luxury house’s famous tufted diamond design.

Megan’s large Classic Flap bag currently retails at Chanel for an eye-popping $11,700, while the smaller version goes for $10,400.

Megan’s Love Of Chanel

Megan has proven that she’s a true Chanel stan over the past few months, including one of the brand’s handbags in many of her ensembles. The day prior, she donned a very punk-rock look — a one-shoulder Motley Crue tank top, ultra-shredded baggy denim jeans, and an oversized plaid winter hat from Jean Paul Gaultier.

But the main star of the show was not just one, but two Chanel bags. Megan carried a small metallic green Classic Flap purse with a top handle, which had a matching mini bag tied with a golden lock.

Apparently, the number one rule of Hot Girl Summer is always wearing Chanel.