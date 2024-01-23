Save the date: Megan Thee Stallion is releasing new music on Jan. 26. And whenever she drops a song, Megan always delivers in verses and in sartorial serves. On Monday, the rapper teased “HISS,” her upcoming single, the cover of which featured a daring outfit that will live in my mind rent free.

Megan’s Barely-There Bodysuit

Playing into the song’s serpent-inspired title, the “HISS” cover art leaned heavily into the snake aesthetic. Megan’s bodysuit was blanketed in oval patterned cut-outs, subtly channeling the pattern of a snake’s skin.

Even the item’s mesh-like fabrication added to the snakelike aesthetic. The textured, diaphanous material recalled images of the venomous reptile shedding its skin. And speaking of venom, the cherry red hue seemed to alludes to risk and danger.

For The Fans: A Second Cover

Megan shared another cover design on main and it played even more into the reptilian aesthetic. A white snake was entwined necklace-like around her shoulders, while bits of her outfit peered out from below. She debuted yet another netted number, this one even more reminiscent of a snake’s scaly dermis.

T-minus 3 days and counting.