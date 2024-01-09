The Plastics are, once again, tormenting the halls of North Shore High and this time, there’s an unofficial fifth member: Megan Thee Stallion.

Twenty years after the OG movie was released, the highly-anticipated Mean Girls musical is finally here. They tapped the best and brightest for the film’s accompanying soundtrack — that’s where Megan comes in. The rapper contributed her new track “Not My Fault,” a collaboration with Reneé Rapp, who plays Regina George 2.0.

Naturally, Megan attended the stacked New York City premiere in a saucy ensemble that even Regina George would label “fetch.”

Megan’s Iridescent Mermaid Dress

Per the Mean Girl code of conduct, Halloween is the one day a year when women get to wear lingerie in public. Megan, however, showed up at the Monday event in a shimmery gown that proudly broke the rules.

The “Body” hitmaker was a vision in purple, contrasting stunningly against the Mean Girls-pink carpet. Her mermaid-inspired gown, designed by Natalia Barzlai, played into Megan’s daring style sensibilities.

It had a sheer fabrication, through which her undergarments were fully visible, and a plunging neckline that dipped so low, it exposed her belly button ring.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan’s bedazzled neckline drew even more attention to the quasi-cut-out. It was embellished with massive gemstones in shades of lilac — which she matched her jewelry to, of course.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peep Her Burn Book-Inspired Nails

Because Megan plans an ensemble in its entirety, even her nails featured an Easter Egg. If you look closely, her angled coffin nails spelled out “MEAN GIRL.”

Coca Michelle, the nail artist behind the design, used the same scrapbook aesthetic of the infamous “burn book.”

Related: Her Regina George Cosplay

In “Not My Fault,” Megan raps: “It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors / I been told y’all I’m the Black Regina George.” Those lyrics rang true in the music video, where the rapper personified Regina George.

She wore Regina’s most iconic outfit of the film: a white tank top with the breasts cut out and a plum-colored bra.

Here’s Rachel McAdams, as Regina, rocking the look.

Megan even dyed her hair Regina George-blonde for the music video, which she proudly revived for the red carpet. Icon behavior, TBH.