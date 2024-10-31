Megan Thee Stallion Bared Her Cleavage In A Dress With A Massive Cutout

As a well-documented fan of spooky season, October is always an exciting month for Megan Thee Stallion. That’s especially true this year: not only did she drop her latest project, MEGAN: PART II on Oct. 25, but the superstar also released a brand new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, on Oct. 31.

The film premiere was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 30, and in true Hot Girl fashion, the Houston rapper served major body-ody-ody at the event in a gorgeous cleavage-baring gown.

Megan’s Cutout Gown

If there’s one thing Megan Thee Stallion is going to do, it’s turn heads in a jaw-dropping number. Her latest look is no exception — while attending the premiere of her new film, the “Savage” rapper donned a floor-length cocktail dress that was equal parts elegant and sexy. The form-fitting garment featured a halter design that culminated in a high choker neckline before opening up into a V-shaped cutout across the chest that practically carried down to her navel.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Given the width of the plunging neckline, the dress left Megan’s side boob on full display. But being the Hottie that she is, she didn’t seem to mind.

Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The royal purple gown appeared to made from a satin material — a regal touch that contrasted the saucy silhouette in the best way.

Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For glam, Megan opted for a chic updo, a simple yet dramatic shimmery eye shadow, and traced her pink lip gloss with a bold brown liner. She also sported a stunning silver manicure with long pointed tips, and completed the look with some seriously eye-catching jewels.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

She Loves A Cutout

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to cutout dresses. In fact, it’s only been a week since the “Big Ole Freak” songstress was last spotted strutting her stuff in the daring silhouette.

While promoting her latest projects on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 23, the 29-year-old wore a mini LBD that boasted a criss-crossed halter design and a keyhole cutout that left her cleavage totally exposed once again.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Fans will just have to wait and see if Meg’s highly anticipated Halloween costume will also feature a cleavage cutout.