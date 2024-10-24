Megan Thee Stallion's LBD had a massive cleavage cutout.

Megan Thee Stallion is having a huge week. On Oct. 19, the “Savage” songstress announced the release of her next project, MEGAN: ACT II, which drops this Friday, Oct. 25. A few days later, the Houston rapper was honored at the 18th annual Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 21 alongside the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Cole Escola. To cap off her banner week, Meg stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 23 to promote her upcoming documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

In true hot girl fashion, the superstar wore a revealing LBD that featured a nod to her upcoming era during her late-night appearance.

Megan’s Cutout LBD

It seems like Megan Thee Stallion can’t get enough of LBDs these days. While attending the Golden Heart Awards in NYC, which was co-hosted by God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors, the “Mamushi” rapper sported a black Betty Boop-inspired dress with a sweetheart neckline and a seriously revealing thigh-high slit. She once again showed her love for the timeless garment on The Tonight Show.

As she sat on the legendary late-night couch, Megan donned a mini LBD with a massive cutout that left her cleavage totally exposed. With its criss-crossed halter design, the ensemble featured a plunging neckline that practically reached her sternum.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Situated right between her cleavage was a (seemingly temporary) tattoo of a butterfly. In case you haven’t been paying attention, butterflies have been a huge theme for Meg this era, as the insect has played a big part in several of her recent sartorial choices.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The dress also featured two extra-long tails that gracefully trailed behind her with every step.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

To complete the look, the Hot Girl Coach wore a pair of black stilettos and some seriously eye-catching silver jewelry. As for glam, Meg styled her hair in a high, voluminous pony and rocked a shiny red lip with burgundy lip liner.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Butterflies Everywhere

This isn’t the first time Meg has accessorized with butterfly imagery. While posing for a series of photos on Oct. 6, the pop star flaunted yet another temporary butterfly tattoo — this time, right below her clavicle — while also donning an all-black Y2K-inspired ‘fit complete with a revealing top and skin-tight trousers, and a whale tail.

She also alluded to her upcoming album’s metamorphosis theme at the Golden Heart Awards with a black and silver butterfly handbag.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s clear the butterfly is Megan’s inspiration for this era. She makes a much less subtle nod to the insect on the cover of MEGAN: ACT II, in which she sports a giant pair of butterfly wings and a barely-there bodysuit.

It’s safe to say Megan Thee Stallion is thriving in her metamorphosis.