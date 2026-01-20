According to Megan Thee Stallion, hot girls run on Dunkin’... and skinny jeans.

The “Mamushi” rapper joins the long list of style savants that prove the fashion girl-to-F&B queen pipeline is real. Erewhon struck gold with its long list of stylish partners, such as Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Elsa Hosk. Likewise, Dunkin’s teamed up with some of Hollywood’s chicest (hey, Sabrina Carpenter), including the “Savage” hitmaker herself.

To ensure the success of Megan’s Mango Protein Refresher, Meg starred in a corresponding campaign, channeling ‘80s-era exercise videos in a color-blocked bodysuit. Two weeks later, she pulled up to a Dunkin’ pop-up in Miami and made waves with her divisive ‘fit.

Megan’s Crop Top

If you’re chronically online, your Instagram feed has likely transformed into a blast from the past — 2016 to be exact. Megan’s feed clearly wasn’t immune to the nostalgic hits; over the weekend, she dressed exactly like everyone’s FYPs come to life.

Accompanied by her man, Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson, Meg visited the “Dunk N’ Pump” pop-up to post up behind the counter and serve her drink to guests. Fittingly, she wore a white graphic tee that read “HOT GIRLS RUN ON DUNKIN’” in the breakfast brand’s pink-and-orange color palette. It featured cap sleeves à la Y2K and a teeny, midriff-bariff crop that flaunted her diamond-clad navel ring.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Her “Cheugy” Bottoms

The Grammy winner’s skinny dark-wash jeans had 2016 stamped all over them. The look practically confirms the style’s revival, which has been brewing on TikTok. As if the ankle-suffocating silhouette weren’t enough, it also featured a slash across each knee, leaning into the faux distressed vibe of formerly trendy denims.

Ever the fashion provocateur, she paired the “cheugy” piece with not one, but two more controversial trends, the first being the “naked shoe.” Megan’s choice was a pair of clear PVC-strap mules that allowed her to show off her French tip-painted toenails.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The second polarizing trend she cosigned was the bag charm trend, and hers — a family of two Labubus and a CRYBABY duo — were tacked onto a hot pink Chanel purse.

Hot girls wear whatever the hell they want.