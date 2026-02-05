Megan Thee Stallion can make anything look spicy. The rapper has taken on many fashion aesthetics from every era, from ’80s aerobics to ’90s animal print to Y2K swimsuits, and makes them feel sultry.

Megan and her adorable Frenchie pooch 4oe (pronounced “foe”), who has his own Instagram page, celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Westminster Dog Show on Instagram, proving that her dog is worthy of competing with the best. In true Megan fashion, she put a super spicy twist on a classic closet staple, redefining what an LBD (little black dress) can look like.

Megan’s Plunging LBD

Posing with 4oe, Megan let her dog have the throne he deserves, while shining in her own way. She wore a glamorous LBD featuring a halter neckline with a deep plunge that emphasized her cleavage and a midi skirt with an hourglass silhouette.

She paired her dress with dramatic, sheer black opera gloves that nearly reached her shoulders and black leather pointed-toe stilettos for maximum glamour.

Instagram / Frenchie4oe

Of course, Megan couldn’t go without some statement bling, completing her look with a silver choker necklace with a geometric swirl and a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Megan’s Y2K Throwback

The next day, Megan shared a makeup tutorial video on Instagram, where she casually revived a couple of different Y2K trends all at once.

She donned a faded navy blue Christian Dior tank top, featuring the fashion house’s vintage logo and an uber-cropped hem that revealed a Y2K staple: her belly button piercing. She matched her top with low-rise denim jeans that traded in belt loops for a torn, jagged waistline, with additional ripped patches for good measure.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Like a true early-2000s kid, Megan completed her look with a variety of statement accessories, including a gold cuff bracelet, oversized hoop earrings, and golden aviator sunglasses. Just call her Hot Girl Spice.