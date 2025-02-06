Just crown Megan Thee Stallion an honorary K-pop member. After collaborating with BTS on “Butter” and with TWICE on “Strategy,” she’s back at work with another Korean powerhouse: Psy. The “Mamushi” rapper and the “Gangnam Style” hitmaker will star in KPOPPED, the new Apple TV+ reality music competition.

Per the show’s description, each of the eight episodes will see “Western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances.” And the judges? Live, Seoul-based audience members. Though it’s unclear what “starring” together means and whether Meg will appear in all eight episodes, she guaranteed a performance of “Savage.”

In the announcement, which she captioned, “Megan Thee Executive Producer,” the rapper embodied the sartorial equivalent of the show. Much like the East-meets-West philosophy of the competition, she also stylishly combined two wholly different trends: the no-pants look and cutecore.

Megan’s No-Pants Look

The(e) new executive producer wore the tenets of the pantless number. She wore a pink strapless bustier with a low, sweetheart neckline that flaunted her décolletage, and paired the look with itty-bitty hot pants in the same shade of bubblegum. For a touch of punk, she wore black fishnet tights.

Apart from the pinks, she also wore a striped bolero (yes, the cardigan of choice in the early aughts), which featured rainbow hues. She expertly honed in on one color and wore calf-high boots in a similar shade of butter yellow.

A Cutecore Twist

Though nearly every celeb has worn some pantless permutation of a top with just underwear, Megan’s take was utterly fresh, thanks to its cutecore twist. The term is the new viral umbrella for “girly things.” These include, but are not limited to, playful, bright colors, kooky accouterments, and nostalgic cartoon characters.

On the “Body” hitmaker’s look, cutecore manifested as a blanket of tiny accouterments affixed to her outfit. Beaded bracelets and other odds and ends were sewn onto the pink set or dangled like fringe.

Leaning into organized chaos, her choker necklace and earrings matched the whimsical beading. Even her hair accessories featured random charms including a bedazzled “M,” a cherry, and a fuzzy bear, among others.

Her Sailor Moon Clutch Costs How Much?!

The real star of her look, however, was her minaudière. Those who grew up watching Sailor Moon might be familiar with Luna-P, the sentient toy/device in the shape of a cat’s head. Megan, apparently a fan of the franchise, completed her ’fit with a bedazzled clutch in the feline’s likeness.

The inspiration may be childish, but the price point is far from kid-friendly. The piece, released as part of Jimmy Choo’s nostalgic Sailor Moon collection, costs an eye-watering $7,000.