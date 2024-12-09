Megan Thee Stallion is nostalgic for high school — sartorially speaking, at least. She’s been embracing the schoolgirl aesthetic for months now. IRL, she jet-sets in pleated minis, aka the preppy staple, and cosplays as preppy anime icons (read: Sailor Moon).

Her proclivity for the style has seeped into her art, too. Her music videos, for example, have been a series of high school-inspired storyboards. In “Roc Steady,” she channeled Bring It On in a cheerleading uniform, before strutting down her fictional high school’s halls in another miniskirt look. And who can forget her Regina George nip cutout homage in “Not My Fault,” a track included in Mean Girls.

She kept her spicy academia throughline in her latest MV. On Thursday. Dec. 5, K-pop group TWICE dropped “Strategy,” featuring the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper. Coming as a shock to no one, her look was a total showstopper.

Megan’s Saucy Schoolgirl ’Fit

The rapper has been embraced by the K-pop community for a while, especially since featuring on BTS’ “Butter” remix in 2022. Unfortunately, fans of the genre weren’t treated to a music video then. So when she finally went on cam for her new TWICE collab, she brought her A-game to set.

She wore a cropped white tee that hit right above her navel and fully displayed her belly button ring. Leaning into her schoolgirl alter ego, she paired it with a pleated micro mini in plaid; classic academia. Though it was school-inspired, nothing about her look would make it past a dress code — it was all hot girl-coded.

Her Nails Were On Theme

Not one to leave a detail unturned, Megan continued the checkered theme down to her nails. A few of her square claws matched her skirt and were painted a brown-and-blue plaid pattern. Meanwhile, the rest were embellished with 3D toppers including hearts and bows for a coquette touch.

She Wore A Second Look

Toward the end of the video, she changed into a second look (and even switched her brunette hair to a Barbie blonde). Flaunting her range, she ditched the frilly mini for a gray bra paired with high-waist baggy jeans. Leaning into the streetwear style, she topped it with a fuzzy jacket and black Converse sneakers. Surrounding her were the members of TWICE, who were also decked in denim and sweater ensembles.

Megan Thee Stallion is a hot girl year-round.