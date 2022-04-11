Megan Thee Stallion is throwing it back to the early-aughts, to a time when bedazzled baby tees and oversized trucker hat were the height of fashion.

The rapper took to Instagram with a carrousel of ‘fit pics, showing off a full ensemble designed by 2008’s hottest designer, Ed Hardy. She wore both a tie-dye, Ed Hardy “Death or Glory” T-shirt (shop it here for $42) and a matching trucker hat covered in rhinestones. You can thank Hardy himself for popularizing the hat style two decades ago, with a his famously extra foam-and-mesh hats.

Though you’ve nearly perfected your early-aughts vibe, the fashion industry hasn’t yet reached that far into the archives. The glitzy, biker-inspired look made famous by Hardy hasn’t risen to its previous levels of fame, but with stars like Megan repping it, it’s only a matter of time. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian even wore an ensemble of similar aesthetic to her faux wedding in Los Vegas.

You, too, can get Megan’s Y2K look with the graphic tees, hoodies, hats, and more that you remember from your youth — because, yes, the brand is still fully shoppable online and just as nostalgic. For an authentic throwback look, I’d even suggest a baby tee from the brand, paired with a pair of low-slung Juicy Couture sweats. Just a thought…

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.