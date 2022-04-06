Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman. Yep, the same Kourtney who once gave her ex Scott Disick a bracelet in leu of an engagement ring (because she refused to marry him), has tied the knot to boyfriend Travis Barker — and she went as non-traditional as possible.

In a series of grainy flicks, Kardashian revealed a wedding look that offered a strong contrast to the traditional whites worn by sisters Khloe and Kim before her. While Kim wore a princess tulle moment and a sleek lace-and-silk dress for her respective weddings; and Khloe rocked a strapless mermaid silhouette; Kourtney, instead, leaned into her new Pop-Punk Wifey title.

Kardashian chose to twin with her would-be-husband for the spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas nuptials, rocking a leather jacket to match Barker’s. When she turned to walk down the aisle, Kardashian revealed an early-2000s style bustier with an embellished cross on the chest. Though it’s the polar oppose of her sisters’ wedding day looks, it is, at the same time, superbly appropriate of a 2 a.m. Vegas “practice”-wedding (the two have yet to sign a marriage license).

As their elopement isn’t yet legally binding, it’s likely there will be a second, much larger, Kardashian-style ceremony to follow. Presumably, fans will get the white dress moment they crave, but I can’t lie, this romantic look will always have my heart.