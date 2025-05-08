Megan Thee Stallion dominated the Met Gala, as usual, perfectly combining the event’s dress code with her penchant for naked dressing. The rapper has made naked fashion trends her staple, filling her wardrobe with bikinis, lingerie, and cutout garments, and fashion’s biggest night was no exception.

But naturally, there were a lot of looks across Met Gala week that weren’t seen by the public. Therefore, Megan posted an Instagram slideshow full of “pics I should’ve already posted,” which included more of her signature exposed-undies looks.

Megan’s Bedazzled Dress

In one of her Instagram photos, Megan wore a dress that could’ve been worthy of the Met Gala. She donned a sparkling see-through dress made with nothing but bedazzled strands. She showed off her dress from behind, exposing her black underwear.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan’s Pajama Thong

Megan also went undies-forward in another snapshot, sharing a mirror selfie in what could be described as pajamas. She paired a cozy gray hoodie with nothing but a high-cut black thong, which probably served as comfortable sleepwear.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan’s Met Gala Look

For the big event, Megan embodied the Met Gala theme, “Superine: Tailoring Black Style,” without sacrificing her aesthetic. She wore a shimmering, tailored gown from Michael Kors, featuring a halter-neck collar and a thigh-high leg slit.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized with a voluminous white fur coat that trailed along the red carpet, adding the drama that a Met Gala look requires. She completed her ensemble with hair jewels from Lorraine Schwartz, and a pair of strappy studded heels.