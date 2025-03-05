Megan Thee Stallion frequently pushes the boundaries of naked fashion. The rapper has put new twists on the trend, from wearing embroidered undies to only body jewelry, and is proud of it. “I literally have to fight for my fashion choices every day,” she told Bustle in September. “All of my outfits cause a disruption. The things I wear make me feel good, confident, and strong.”

So it shouldn’t be surprising that she sticks to her sartorial guns when promoting her businesses. In the latest ad for her brand Chicas Divertidas, Megan showed off two flavors of her tequila, calling it the “Hotties’ Signature Potion,” and wore red hot lingerie to prove it, even embracing a circus vibe.

Megan’s Ringleader Lingerie

For the new ad, Megan donned luxurious lingerie that’s fit for a circus ringleader. She wore a vest-like bra top with rhinestone lapels and a plunging neckline that teased her white strapless bra underneath.

She also donned matching underwear and a high-waisted garter belt lined with red crystals. Her lingerie featured two leather strips descending her legs, complete with two more garters around her thighs.

Chicas Divertidas

Megan’s Circus-Inspired Accessories

As if she weren’t already dressed for a very spicy circus, Megan’s accessories upped the ante. She put her own twist on a ringleader’s signature accessory and wore a studded top hat with a subtle red-to-pink ombré pattern. It perfectly complemented her hot pink bob haircut.

She completed her look with a pink bow-tie collar, featuring a gold pendant with interlinked heart and cross shapes.

Chicas Divertidas

Megan’s Bikini Fits

Naturally, lingerie and swimsuits are a regular staple in Megan’s fashion repertoire, which is why she wore four bikinis to celebrate her 30th birthday in February.

Perhaps the star of the show was a rainbow-striped bikini from Pucci, featuring a stringy bra and matching booty-baring bottoms. She elevated the look with many colorful accessories, including chunky cuffs, oversized white hoop earrings, and a striped bandana.

Never underestimate Megan’s dedication to making naked fashion look like haute couture.