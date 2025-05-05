Fashion’s biggest night is here, and Megan Thee Stallion came to play. Keeping to the “Tailored for You” dress code of the 2025 Met Gala, she arrived in a form-fitting silver halter gown featuring plenty of spicy details, including a sky-high leg slit.

Of course, the leg reveal is nothing new for the “Mamushi” rapper, who’s donned similar silhouettes on other occasions. (See: her golden Moschino dress at the 2022 Met Gala featuring the same skin-baring feature.)

Of her winged look three years ago, Megan Thee Stallion told People, “Gold looks beautiful on me” — and it seems silver is just the same.

Megan’s 2025 Met Gala Look

While walking the blue carpet, the 30-year-old rocked Bridgerton boob — aka plenty of cleavage, just like in the Netflix series — all thanks to her tight and tailored gown, which was custom Michael Kors.

The Grammy winner accessorized with a floor-sweeping white fur coat, making her recent signature red hair pop even more, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, adding to her bedazzled aesthetic.

The cherry on top was her glam: Not only did she sport long silver nails to match her color palette, she paid homage to dancer and singer Josephine Baker with her lengthy bejeweled ponytail.

Her Previous Hot Girl Met Gala Looks

This is Megan Thee Stallion’s third Met Gala appearance, after walking the carpet in 2021 and 2022, when she wore a Moschino dress for the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” For that sequined look, she paired her designer floor-length gold gown with a metallic winged cap that was reminiscent of an eagle.

Her first time walking the steps had a similar theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” For that go-around, she wore a bedazzled white Coach gown, channeling vintage glam inspired by Marilyn Monroe. To complete the look, she styled her asymmetrical hair in Old Hollywood waves. With all three of her ‘fits, MTS has a running theme of shimmer, hair, and body-ody-ody.