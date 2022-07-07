Megan Thee Stallion spent the holiday weekend on the beach, edges laid, and skin slowing — which is the exact mood I am going for this summer. Resident hot girl and the CEO of Hot Girl Enterprises (yes, I did just come up with that) was soaking up the sun in a strappy thong bikini that you can buy now for less than $30.

The set comes from I.AM.GIA, which you’ve likely been introduced to via Maddy Perez’s Euphoria season one looks (who could forget her iconic purple set with the hip cut-outs?). A brand fav of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Doja Cat, I.AM.GIA perfectly combines the Y2K aesthetic that Gen Z and millennials alike can’t get enough of.

Though they’re known for their high-rise bottoms, micro tops, and graphic hoodies, the brand does swimwear just as well. Megan’s Nikki Bikini brings about the same wave of 2000s nostalgia, with its silver hardware, thong cut, and psychedelic butterfly print.

Though the swimsuit’s top is currently sold out in Megan’s color, black, blue, and snakeskin styles are all still available (and on sale!) for $14. You can still purchase her exact bikini bottoms, however, for $14, as well.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.