Euphoria was arguably 2020's most influential series when it came to beauty. From Rue's glitter tears to Maddy's rhinestones, the colorful, glittering looks of the series inspired pages of YouTube tutorials. Now, the MAC x Alexa Demie campaign is here to further cement the show and its stars' impact on beauty.

Demie stars in MAC's More Than Meets The Eye campaign which sees the launch of a brand new eyeshadow formula as well as reformulations of existing shades in order to create one swipe pigment and 12-hour wear. In the campaign, shoppers will find 36 reformulated shadows in matte, frost, and satin finishes and nine brand new shades in a new shining metallic formula called Dazzleshadow Extreme.

But it's more than just shadows. MAC is also debuting a new fiber brow gel, the Eyebrows Big Boost Fibre Gel in 8 shades. As for the cost, MAC's classic (but now reformulated shadows) will retain their $17 price tag, and the Dazzleshadow Extremes will ring in at $19 while the brow gel will cost $24. All product launches March 2 online and will be in stores beginning March 5.

When it comes to new shadows and bold brows, there's no better spokesperson than Demie, whose Euphoria character had one of the most signature approaches to makeup. From her rhinestone cat eye to her bold use of color, lead Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy gave Demie's Maddy Perez some of the series' most memorable looks, and now the actor is parlaying that into her work with MAC.

MAC Cosmetics on YouTube

As part of her work with the brand, Demie put her makeup skills to use in a TikTok-inspired tutorial that sees her using her own customized Screen Goddess palette to create a bold graphic liner look with a pop of blue on the inner corner and lid. The result would certainly make Maddy Perez proud.

MAC

Of her collaboration with the brand, Demie says, “When M·A·C approached me to be a part of their ‘More Than Meets The Eye Campaign’, I was beyond ecstatic and couldn’t think of a more iconic brand to collaborate with! In the collection, I fell in love with all of the colourful eye shadows, especially the blues, greens and pinks that made it so much fun to create beautiful eye looks.”

If you want to get your own Maddy-inspired look, the MAC More Than Meets The Eye products are available now.