Between several sold-out dates on her first world tour and a host of new catchy singles, Megan Thee Stallion’s hot girl summer is off to a great start.

In a little over a month, she’s managed to pull off one sizzling look after the other — all of which have put her famous curves on full display. I’m talking countless chaps outfits and cheeky bodysuits in almost every color for her shows, as well as the array of cutout mini dresses that she sported to the after parties. It’s clear she’s a big fan of looks that leave little to the imagination.

The Houston rapper stuck with her signature skimpy style on the cover of L’Officiel’s June 2024 issue wearing a scantily clad black underwear look, like only she can. Photographed by Quil Lemmons, the photo spread shows Megan standing on a pedestal in a trophy-like pose, as a nod to her current status in the rap game.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Leather Undies

For the cover shot specifically, she’s dressed in a pair of black leather briefs with a matching bra top. Designed by legacy leather brand Coach, her set is detailed with braided rope details, which tied around both the rappers leg and bust.

She paired the leather set with a pair of point-toe patent pumps, which were perfectly aligned with the overall feel of her cover photo. Other, images from the shoot included the rappper wearing a backless gold knit dress that offered the tiniest bit of butt cleavage.

Her Cheeky Tour Outfits

No stranger to a cheeky moment, the rapper has also worn her fair share of sparkly bodysuits (a la Beyonce) on her world tour and honestly, she’s never looked better. Her plue and pink one pieces in particular make her look a little like a fully-embellished butterfly via a full-cup bodice and strappy design.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

However, appliqués and crystals aside, the most interesting part about her monochromatic tour wardrobe is the beaded fringe skirts attached to her bodysuits. And let’s not forget the rather revealing silhouettes, which only intensified her already impressive coreo on stage.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Although the official start of summer is still just a few weeks away, all things considered, I feel more then comfortable saying that this will be Megan’s season, indeed.