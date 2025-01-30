Megan Thee Stallion Forgot To Wear Pants To Paris Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion is officially the true star of Paris Couture Week. The annual fashion occasion has become one of the most important places for stars to make their sartorial mark, with Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Elsa Hosk all putting on their best looks. However, this season, Megan is truly turning every show into her personal runway.

The rapper started her week at Gaurav Gupta, where she wore nothing but body jewelry. On Jan. 30, she attended Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show and put a spicy twist on haute couture by going pantsless.

Megan’s Pantsless Look

For Gaultier, Megan embraced the corporate sleaze trend but made it couture. She donned a ruffled high-low trench coat with double-breasted lapels and an oversized collar buttoned to her neck. The garment featured a cropped front hem and a cape-like back, creating a dramatic train that swept the floor.

In true Megan fashion, she forgot to wear pants. Instead, she wore cream-colored underwear with rose embroidery and small black rhinestones.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She leaned into the lingerie inspiration, pairing her couture undies with sheer knee-high stockings and black pointed-toe heels with gold chains and stud appliques. Of course, Megan didn’t forget the bling, completing her look with circular disc earrings and oversized striped rings on both hands.

Megan’s Body Jewelry Stunner

A day before Gaultier, Megan went to Gaurav Gupta’s Haute Couture show and turned body jewelry into a full-on look. The star wore a see-through chainlink dress, which featured tons of silver chains stemming from the halter-neck collar. She had dangling coins across her left shoulder, star-shaped pendants lining her bodice, and many circular studs across her legs.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan accessorized with a simple pair of strappy metallic open-toe heels and an elaborate headpiece. She had a studded snake wrapping around her forehead to her cheekbones, leading to even more chains dripping across her face. With an accessory like this, her face card will never decline.