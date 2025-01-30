Paris Fashion Week — couture or otherwise — is Kylie Jenner’s Super Bowl. Every season, her looks during the weeklong fashion fête keep getting chicer and her appearances increasingly more viral.

In 2023, she shut down Haute Couture season when she attended Schiaparelli’s show wearing a highly memed LBD. If you’ll recall, a 3D lion head was affixed on her torso; the feline was so realistic, some thought it was taxidermied. A year later, she set the fashion cadre ablaze by making her PFW runway debut at Coperni and closing the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

With the 2025 Couture Week underway, she’s already making headlines with her outfits, including an archival Alaïa dress she wore on a sushi run. Her most jaw-dropping so far is also her most recent: a sculptural work of art by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kylie’s Plunging Gown

Like the rest of her stylish clan, Jenner is a big fan of Gaultier, often wearing the brand’s dresses and optical illusion swimwear. In 2023, she officially became an ambassador of the French powerhouse and starred in a campaign. Since then, she’s been a front-row fixture at the label’s star-studded events.

So when the label mounted a show on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Jenner was in attendance — wearing Gaultier, of course.

Her bronze number was a looker. It featured a halter neckline with a plunging neckline so deep and wide, it drew attention to her bare décolletage. Her body was hugged by a corset with a cinched waist and exaggerated hip. It was lined with grommet details to add to lingerie-esque effect.

Unlike the sculptural torso, her skirt was more aqueous and glistened with intricate beading.

The dress was made to match the rest of the new collection, guest-designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Inspired by a shipwreck, the other numbers featured similar corseted pieces and exaggerated silhouettes.

Her Couture Week Looks So Far

One day prior, Jenner stepped out to grab a bite to eat and still treated the excursion like a runway. She turned heads in an inky Alaïa minidress straight from the Fall/Winter 1991 collection. It featured a sheer leopard print torso with strategically placed velvet panels.

Earlier that day, she attended the Chanel show in the label’s signature tweed suiting. Her set, however, had a contemporary spicy twist: The jacket was cropped and the skirt was a pleated mini.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Petition to rename Paris Couture Week to Kylie Jenner Couture Week.