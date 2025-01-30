Paris Haute Couture Week is the fashion elite’s playground. Where else are they encouraged — nay, expected — to show up in works of art regardless of real-world wearability? Thus far, Megan Thee Stallion wore alien-looking body chains as a dress, while Kylie Jenner unearthed an archival dress older than her for a dining excursion. Elsa Hosk, who recently jetted to the French capital to catch Valentino’s show, didn’t quite adhere to the ostentatious dress code her chic peers have been reppin’, but her front-row outfit was just as bold, albeit of the risqué variety.

Elsa’s Plunging Blazer

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is practically the face of the corporate sleaze aesthetic. She can’t resist boardroom favorites (read: suits, button-downs, and blazers) and styling them spicily. She kept to her sartorial MO to attend the Valentino showcase, held on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The Helsa Studio founder wore a cropped navy blazer with a plunging neckline. As is her usual styling, she wore it sans top and sans bra. To balance out the daring piece, it was clad with a coquettecore marker: a big red bow. Hosk also styled it with a polka dotted pocket square for another pop of color.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going for a more laid-back vibe, she wore the tailored piece with straight-cut jeans.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Accessories Were... Curious

She leaned into the coquette style even more with her accessories, which included white lace gloves, like a debutante’s at cotillion. The pop of white lace also covered a different set of extremities: her feet. Committing a fashion no-no, she wore the ivory socks with heeled sandals. Somehow, against the red straps, Hosk’s foot situation worked.

Perhaps her most surprising accessories, however, were her bags. Yes, plural.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She carried a cream Valentino tote bearing a massive “V” in black. She looped the gold of the medium-size leather shopper ($3,190) to turn it into a shoulder bag.

Because one bag just wasn’t enough, she layered her purses and stacked on a smaller one in a different shape and color. It was a flap, croc-skin Vain bag with gold hardware. Hosk’s exact iteration isn’t available on the site yet, but a similar animal skin option goes for $7,290.

Hosk isn’t the first to carry two bags at Couture Week. Jenner also doubled her purse count to attend the Chanel show. One crossbody flap bag was slung across her torso while she carried a boxy vanity on one hand.

Anyone else smell a new trend?