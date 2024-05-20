Hot Girl Summer just got a whole lot hotter, thanks to Megan Thee Stallion's Detroit tour stop. The rapper, fitness queen (we see you, Nike and Planet Fitness!), and now tequila connoisseur brought the heat both on and off the stage with a wardrobe that could melt glaciers.

Forget your average summer concert attire. The “Hiss” rapper confidently arrived in a barely-there look that left fans speechless. We're talking about a vivid pink bikini top that left little to the imagination by showcasing her hard work in the gym. Meanwhile, she just wore fringe pants with a bikini top — channeling seventies icon Foxy Brown — last week. Talk about a winning streak.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Furry Pink ‘Fit

The skimpy top was just the beginning. The star’s real showstopper was a pair of bubblegum pink fur chaps by Miami-based designer Abdul Sall Couture. Now, fur chaps aren't exactly a dime-a-dozen outfit choice (especially in the heat), but Meg has never been one to shy away from a bold look.

Sall Couture, clearly a mastermind when it comes to crafting "Hot Girl" looks, has been working with Megan for a while now. This Barbie-worthy masterpiece is just another example of their sizzling collaboration — he definitely knows what works for her. The chaps celebrated Megan’s impressive physique, a testament to her dedication to fitness (and those killer dance routines!).

Screenshot/Instagram/@Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé’s Chaps Style

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about performers wearing souped up chaps without mentioning Beyoncé, who has recently became the reigning queen of the look (particularly of the variety that shows off her, ahem, assets). But while Megan’s look certainly tapped into a similar silhouette, she definitely made it all her own by going for a candy-like hue and playful texture.

Screenshot/Instagram/@Megan Thee Stallion

While details are under wraps for tomorrow's New York show, one thing's for sure: with Megan Thee Stallion at the helm, it's guaranteed to be a night filled with looks for the hotties to recreate. We can't wait to see what the "Savage" rapper throws on next.