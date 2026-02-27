Megan Thee Stallion Wore Her Nakedest Dress To Milan Fashion Week

Megan Thee Stallion would probably move to Milan if she hadn’t just announced her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical back in New York. The rapper has been documenting her Italian adventures at the 2026 Winter Olympics for her YouTube series, “Megan Takes Milan,” showing off her spicy ensembles in the process. Now, she’s extending her stay for another sartorial purpose.

On Feb. 26, Megan attended Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2026 show, which marked her Milan Fashion Week debut. Naturally, she brought the heat to the front row, but instead of giving a spicy take on trends like prep school-core or classic LBDs (little black dresses), she may have worn her nakedest look to date.

Megan’s Sheer Gown

Before heading to her seat, Megan cheekily showed off her ultra-revealing look on the green carpet, provided by Cavalli, of course. She donned a skin-tight, floor-length dress that featured animal print and was completely see-through, with a high neck, fitted long sleeves, and an hourglass silhouette skirt that showed off her black thong underneath.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The gown was made with faded white stripes over black mesh fabric that created a zebra or deer print (depending on how you look at it), and strategically covered her cleavage.

While Megan primarily let her dress do the talking, she still opted for a few statement accessories, wearing a pair of oversized shield sunglasses, a gold metal ear cuff and hair clip, and a slithering snake ring. She matched her ring with a metal snake top-handle on her black patent leather bag, and completed her look with much simpler ankle-strap stilettos.

Megan’s Milan Looks

Megan built up to her naked dress with other equally spicy looks. For one of her Milan outings, she donned a cropped cardigan from Thom Browne with a preppy gray argyle pattern, and a khaki low-rise, sarong-style skirt from Vietnamese label Fanci Club, loosening the corset-style lacing to create a thigh-high leg slit.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Just like her Fashion Week look, she didn’t let her busy ensemble stop her from embracing bold accessories, carrying Thom Browne’s iconic dog-shaped Hector bag in a gray-and-white plaid print.