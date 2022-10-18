Last weekend, Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Saturday Night Live for the second time, pulling double duty as the show’s host and musical guest. Naturally, the rapper not only brought the laughs and amazing performances, but served some truly incredible looks, too. I mean, she had to — it’s the Hot Girl way.

The 27-year-old star kicked things off in a sheer, black mesh mini dress, covered with a corset overlay for her opening monologue (right on trend, obv). Underneath the long-sleeve turtleneck dress, Megan sported a black push-up bra and matching underwear. Subtle silver jewelry and timeless, pointy black pumps finished off the saucy, see-through look — my personal favorite of the night’s sartorial lineup.

Styled by image architect Law Roach, she had a number of bold outfit changes throughout the evening. After performing “Anxiety” in a sparkling red strapless mermaid gown, she took the stage again. This time, she donned an edgy black denim ‘fit complete with a bustier top and slouchy cutout pants to perform her other Traumazine hits “NDA” and “Plan B.” Megan then closed out the show in a glamorous, floor-length snake-print dress.

I’m truly loving this moment for her. Watch the full opener below.