Whether you're still thirsting over Anthony or Instagram stalking the Sharma sisters IRL, I can almost guarantee that season 2 of Bridgerton is still on your mind. Personally, I’m still thinking about the fashion — those fitted corset dresses, to be specific. Between the pretty pastel hues, luxurious fabrics, and their tendency to create that pushed-up Bridgerton Boob look, those waist-snatching gowns will make any wearer feel like the Diamond of the Season.
Corsetry has quite a stuffy (and dangerous) history, but the look doesn't need to feel overly formal. You can certainly rock a long gown with a bustier detail for a fancy evening out, but something a little shorter and more playful works just as well for date night or boozy brunch. Opting for Bridgerton-inspired details (read: bright colors, visible boning, and pops of floral à la Penny Featherington) is key when selecting a corset dress to show off in TikTok hauls, Instagram ‘fit checks, etc.
Fortunately, you don't have to head to Modiste to find a fit that stuns — I've already rounded up the very best options for you. Whether you're seeking an actual, lace-up corset style or just the illusion of that bustier silhouette, there's a look on this list you'll love.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.