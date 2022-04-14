Whether you're still thirsting over Anthony or Instagram stalking the Sharma sisters IRL, I can almost guarantee that season 2 of Bridgerton is still on your mind. Personally, I’m still thinking about the fashion — those fitted corset dresses, to be specific. Between the pretty pastel hues, luxurious fabrics, and their tendency to create that pushed-up Bridgerton Boob look, those waist-snatching gowns will make any wearer feel like the Diamond of the Season.

Corsetry has quite a stuffy (and dangerous) history, but the look doesn't need to feel overly formal. You can certainly rock a long gown with a bustier detail for a fancy evening out, but something a little shorter and more playful works just as well for date night or boozy brunch. Opting for Bridgerton-inspired details (read: bright colors, visible boning, and pops of floral à la Penny Featherington) is key when selecting a corset dress to show off in TikTok hauls, Instagram ‘fit checks, etc.

Fortunately, you don't have to head to Modiste to find a fit that stuns — I've already rounded up the very best options for you. Whether you're seeking an actual, lace-up corset style or just the illusion of that bustier silhouette, there's a look on this list you'll love.

Superdown Sonya Bustier Mesh Dress Revolve $86 See On Nordstrom Available in black, white or hot pink, this stretchy mesh mini is the ultimate under-$100 buy for spring and summer soirées.

Talisa Corset Midi Dress Meshki $135 See On Meshki I can’t be the only one loving everything green right now, right? This Meshki dress comes in three colorways, but this baby just shot to the top of my Must Buy List.

Shape Satin Pleat Detail Corset Bodycon Dress in Red PrettyLittleThing $88 See On PrettyLittleThing Oh, so you want to turn heads? This red-hot mini has your name on it.

Kiah Corset Mini Dress in Spring Floral Bardot $189.99 See On Bardot Give me a puff sleeve, a Tudor neckline, and some faux corset detailing, then point me to the nearest brunch reservation.

Tallulah Floral Puff Sleeve in Olive House of CB $209 See On House of CB Corset-style dresses are inherently sexy, due to the lingerie-inspired detailing, but this floaty, floral number also channels sweet vibes.

ASOS Design Lace Inset Corset Midi Dress in Ivory ASOS $58 See On ASOS A white corset moment can sometimes serve wedding vibes — but the skin-tight fit, eyelet detailing, and boning feels more bold than bridal.

Sheer Maxi with Fitted Bodice in Night Garden Eloquii $139.95 With a femme floral print, square neckline, and blousy sleeves, this option is the perfect brunch-appropriate bustier dress. Shop it in sizes 14-28.

Tagliatelle Linen Dress Reformation $248 See On Reformation The itty-bitty scalloped lace at the neckline gives this Reformation dress some Regency-era nightgown flair.

NBD Myles Mini Dress Revolve $208 See On Revolve The boldest of LBDs feature a sheer mesh moment — and this one’s not-so-hidden bustier details make it a mega-sexy pick.

Paulina Puff Sleeve Mini Dress For Love & Lemons $248 See On For Love & Lemons Tbh, I’m unsure whether a better dress than this one *actually* exists. By all standards, it’s perfection.

Lelani Lace Bustier Mini Dress in Black ASTR The Label $168 See On ASTR The Label A barely-there corset dress can sometimes feel like a little too much. The sheer lace overlay on this ruffled mini provides a little extra coverage and bonus flair.

Iyamah Sol Dress Andrea $200 See On Andrea This ruched stunner may not look supportive, but there are hidden cups and underwire hidden inside, for that pushed-up bustier look — just with a touch more subtlety.

Plus Blue Tie-Dye Corset Detail Midi Dress in Blue PrettyLittleThing $55 See On PrettyLittleThing Tie-dye sweatsuits may be dead and gone (RIP, miss you), but a funky indigo print on a luxe midi dress feels current as can be.

Becca Mini Dress in White For Love & Lemons $275 See On For Love & Lemons If this white eyelet mini were floor-length, you’d have a hard time convincing me it wasn’t in Daphne’s closet on the set of Bridgerton.

Plus Broderie Anglaise Corset Midi Dress in Black PrettyLittleThing $58 See On PrettyLittleThing Available in black or white in sizes 12-26, the gorgeous broderie anglaise needlework on this PLT dress makes it look far more expensive than it actually is.

Lala Lace Mini Dress in Lavender House of CB $255 See On House of CB This purple, boned mini is just begging to be paired with a micro bag and some strappy heeled sandals.

Katie May Man Whisperer Dress in Blush Floral Revolve $325 See On Revolve How to add some oomph to a sweet pink floral dress? Go for a sheer, lace bustier up top.

Hutch Halter Corset Midi Dress in Black Anthropologie $190 See On Anthropologie For a corseted look, without restrictive boning, this halter-style midi is a dream come true. It’s available in standard, petite, and plus sizes 1-3X.

Michael Costello x REVOLVE Banks Mini Dress Revolve $198 See On Revolve A breezy, tulip skirt balances out the curve-hugging top of a bustier-style dress, perfectly balancing this Michael Costello pick.

Lavish Alice One Shoulder Corset Dress in White Nordstrom $180 See On Nordstrom This one-shoulder pick has a fun, puff sleeve and a draped waist — details that feel just right for any occasion where cocktails are served.