Megan Thee Stallion Served Major Underboob In A Snake-Themed Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion has been working. In the midst of her very first headlining tour, the Houston rapper released a self-titled album on June 28.

Among the 18 tracks, four are snake-themed: “Hiss,” “Rattle,” “Boa,” and “Cobra.” To fully capture the essence of her snake era, she’s been wearing a slew of slinky, second-skin styles in varying shades of green and brown, as well as shiny fabrics and metallics.

But of course, it wouldn’t be Meg if she didn’t stay true to herself, sticking close to a scantily-clad approach to style. And the revealing ensemble she wore to celebrate the release of her second studio album on Sunday night is a prime example.

Megan’s Tie-Dye Look

Megan stepped out in a teal, tie-dyed sarong skirt with a matching halter bandeau top that revealed a significant amount of underboob — a true Hot Girl outfit if I’ve ever seen one.

The rapper’s dress exuded a certain warm-weather vibe that was perfect for summer.

She accessorized with stacks of bangles in various shades of green on both wrists and jade green statement earrings, further adding to the look’s tropical feel.

She also traded in the voluminous curls she’s been sporting throughout the course of her tour for a super sleek, slicked back hair — a là the wet style she wore on the cover of Megan. For makeup, she went with a bronzed look with sharp eyeliner.

Her Iridescent Manicure

The rapper’s attention to detail extended to her her cobra-themed manicure, as well.

Instead of one solid color or splashy motifs, she opted for an iridescent green and purple polish to resemble the light reflection of a snake’s scales. Genius.