Megan Thee Stallion Rocked A Y2K-Era Whale Tail In Her Latest Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s Y2K throwback style continues. After reviving early aughts staples like rimless sunglasses and grommet belts, the Houston rapper has officially added one of the era’s most controversial trends to her repertoire: the whale tail.

Megan’s Whale Tail Moment

On Megan’s viral single “Mamushi,” the 29-year-old repeatedly utters the phrase “I’m a star, star, star” throughout the chorus. True to her status as a superstar in both music and fashion, the rapper sported a whale tail in the song’s accompanying music video, just like all the iconic 2000s celebs who came before her.

In the video, which was released on Aug. 9, Megan wears a red ruched bandeau (also very Y2k-coded) and a low-rise bodycon mini skirt. As she turns around to execute the flawless choreography, a fiery red thong peeks out from above the bottoms. The panties cut just above the hips, creating the unmistakable illusion of a whale tail across her lower back.

While Megan takes center stage, her backup dancers wear a strapless bra and high-rise booty shorts that feature hip cut-outs on the front and a long piece of cloth that hangs between the legs.

Lovely In Lingerie

The divisive whale tail wasn’t the only time she exposed her undies in the video. In an earlier scene, the “Savage” rapper wears a lacy baby blue lingerie set — garters and all — as she escorts a male suitor down a hall. Atop the sultry garments she wears a sparkly blue Furisode, or a long-sleeved kimono, with cherry blossom detailing along the sleeves.

Cut-Outs For Days

In another scene, Megan wears a high-low black skirt with a cut-out so deep it practically exposed her entire thigh. The revealing bottoms also features a large bow on the side, and a ribbon-like detail that wraps all the way around one of her legs, creating a uniquely asymmetrical silhouette.

She paired the garment with yet another ruched bandeau — this time in white — and black bands around her wrists. As for glam, Megan opted for a large butterfly-shaped braid and a glittery gold highlight across her cheekbone.

Only a true star could pull off so many daring looks in one music video.