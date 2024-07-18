Even before Megan Thee Stallion rapped “I’m a star” in her now mega-viral hit “Mamushi,” she always embodied main character energy. That’s especially true sartorially. When she’s not crafting a style persona tied to her new music (her latest album, for example, involved serpentine outfits), she’s cosplaying as ’90s anime superhero Sailor Moon or 2003 Legally Blonde icon Elle Woods.

On Wednesday, July 17, the “Savage” rapper showed off yet another attention-grabbing ensemble. Despite not harkening to one specific pop culture figure like her recent ensembles, her new ’fit also dug into the archives. Behold, her crop-top-and-booty-shorts combo peppered with early aughts references.

Megan’s Sheer Top & Booty Shorts Combo

Megan’s base ’fit was definitely a moment. She wore a white crop top with an off-the-shoulder neckline and long sleeves. The majority of her top was crafted in mesh, giving it a see-through twist.

As for her bottoms, she leaned into her Hot Girl Meg persona with lilac booty shorts so teeny, they were practically underwear. Both the sheer trend and micro shorts are current Hollywood go-tos. Nearly every celeb has worn a see-through look in the last two years, while some of fashion’s brightest have taken their undies for public romps.

From The Y2K Archives

Meg kept her look interesting by pairing now-ubiquitous styles with trends that peaked in the 2000s. Her rimless sunglasses with a pink tint? So Y2K. Her pink plastic claw clip was also noughties-inspired.

Even her phone case was made in the likeness of a juggernaut from that era: Sanrio’s Hello Kitty.

Her Two-Toned ’Do

Because Megan always serves looks from head to toe, best believe she expertly matched her hair to her undies with a two-toned ’do: bangs in a cotton candy pink hue and the rest of her mane in a bright shade of purple.

The rest of her beauty look also felt utterly nostalgic. Peep her brown-lined lips, quasi-skinny brows, and turquoise Y2K-inspired butterflies on her nails.

Hot Girl Meg is back.