On Tuesday, August 25, Meghan Markle sat down with Gloria Steinem for a socially-distanced outdoor conversation, one that even involved a few family dogs. They spoke about voting, equal representation, and the need to view all women as “linked, not ranked.” “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist,” said Steinem, poignantly. And that sentiment has never been truer than it is today.

The pair was dressed casually, Steinem in head-to-toe black with her signature sunglasses, and Markle, embracing her California roots a bit more than she has previously been able to as a royal in the UK. For the chat, Markle chose a casual white T-shirt from favorite brand James Perse and a pair of loose-fitting white striped trousers from designer Anine Bing. She styled the look with a wide-brimmed straw hat from Janessa Leone and ankle-wrap black heeled sandals from Stella McCartney.

Whether paired with a white tee for day or a black silk camisole for night, Markle’s trousers are the perfect wardrobe staple for transitional weather. It's breezy enough for hot Summer mornings and afternoons and yet covered enough for brisk evenings, straight into Fall.

From Markle’s exact pants to affordable dupes, shop the below striped trousers to recreate her effortless transitional look.

Markle's exact Anine Bing pants are made from a light, breathable fabric that makes them perfect for summer days.

These high-rise pants are constructed of woven fabric for a structured fit that won't stretch out over time.

Pair these wideleg pants with a black crop top or oversize white button down shirt.

From the removable belt to the side pockets, these comfy pants are as functional as they are stylish.