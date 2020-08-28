This past week, Meghan Markle sat down with Gloria Steinem for Makers/Yahoo! to talk about all things women, voting, and equal representation. For the socially-distanced interview, Steinem wore an all-black look, complete with a long-sleeve T-shirt and long pants. She finished the ensemble with her signature sunglasses. Markle, seated to her right, chose a bright white T-shirt and coordinated striped wide-leg pants by Anine Bing.

As it turns out, however, Markle’s most subtle addition to her look was actually the most poignant, as it was gifted to her by Steinem herself. On Markle’s left wrist was a bracelet that Maiden Nation created in collaboration with Steinem that reads, “Imagine we are linked not ranked.” Steinem mentioned the powerful, feminist phrase during her recent interview with Markle as well.

This is not the first time that Markle has used her jewelry to make a statement. Back in April, Markle wore an evil eye to ward off evil and protect the wearer, while on a Zoom call at the height of the global pandemic. And that’s only one example of how she’s used her wardrobe to make a statement throughout her time in the public eye.

Though Markle’s bracelet was a gift from Steinem herself, you can shop the same piece of jewelry below.