Though Meghan Markle’s Lululemon leggings are famous just because they were worn by a Duchess, the style is actually a true fan favorite nearly all around the world. The brand’s Align Pants boast perfect seams, a high waist, and no pockets to speak of — besides a small zip pocket in the back for your keys or few dollar bills, that is. But all that’s changing with the brand’s latest upgrade.

Yes, while fans love the clean lines of these pants, many have been asking for some pockets to be added — at least as an alternative. Exercising with a cellphone in hand is not ideal and within the last year, more and more people are running outside with no handy treadmill cupholder within reach to rest their devices.

But to be honest, everything is better with pockets even when you’re not working out. From dresses to sweatpants to even unitards, pockets are a functional addition to any fashion item, and they’re often found conspicuously missing from much of women’s clothing. Yes, there are handbags and even belt bags you can carry but nothing’s quite as convenient as a well-placed pocket.

Well, Lululemon heard your cries. The brand officially released their first-ever Lululemon Align Pants with Pockets, sold in stores and online for $128. Now, you’ll no longer be at a loss for where to store your phone, keys, or a credit card when you wear your favorite leggings. And, the best part is they’re the same comfortable and flattering pants you’ve loved for years, just upgraded.

Shop the new and improved Lululemon Align pants with pockets below.

Getty Images

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.